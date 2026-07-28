Qisda Group's AEWIN Launches Comprehensive Server Portfolio Featuring AMD EPYC™ 9006 Series Server CPUs

Flagship AI, General-Purpose, and Storage Platforms Accelerate Time-to-Market for Next-Generation AI and Enterprise Infrastructure

NEW TAIPEI CITY, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEWIN Technologies Co., Ltd., a leading hardware platform provider, today announced a comprehensive lineup of next-generation servers designed for the latest AMD EPYC™ 9006 series Server CPUs. Introduced alongside the launch of 6th Gen AMD EPYC, the portfolio demonstrates AEWIN's rapid engineering execution and platform readiness in driving Qisda Group's footprint in AI infrastructure, enabling customers to accelerate AI, enterprise computing, and high-density storage deployments with production-ready infrastructure.

AEWIN Unveils Comprehensive Server Portfolio Featuring AMD EPYC™ 9006 Series Server CPUs

'The launch of our new portfolio, based on 6th Gen AMD EPYC, reflects AEWIN's ability to rapidly translate next-generation processor technologies into production-ready platforms,' said David Chung, VP, R&D Division II at AEWIN. 'From AI acceleration and enterprise computing to high-density storage, we provide purpose-built infrastructure that helps customers shorten deployment cycles, accelerate solution development, and scale with confidence.'

The AMD EPYC 9006 series Server CPUs, manufactured on TSMC's cutting-edge 2nm process, represents a major advancement in server computing. Featuring up to 256 Cores and native PCIe Gen 6 support, our EPYC-based servers are designed to tackle the most demanding workloads. By integrating this groundbreaking architecture from day one, AEWIN ensures customers can harness top-tier compute capabilities without delay.

To address diverse application requirements, AEWIN's new server lineup features modular designs based on the DC-MHS form factor for exceptional scalability and serviceability:

BG18-A10710 (1U AI Server): A compact, high-density platform designed for advanced edge deployments and scalable AI infrastructure. Featuring up to two single-width 600W GPUs with 2-Phase DLC technology, 16x DDR5 MRDIMM slots of up to 12800 MT/s, 8x PCIe Gen6 x4 E1.S NVMe SSDs, and an integrated Two-Phase Direct Liquid Cooling (2P DLC) solution for CPU & GPUs, it delivers exceptional thermal efficiency with reduced PUE and high-density computing power, making it ideal for real-time inference and AI model prototyping.





A compact, high-density platform designed for advanced edge deployments and scalable AI infrastructure. Featuring up to two single-width 600W GPUs with 2-Phase DLC technology, 16x DDR5 MRDIMM slots of up to 12800 MT/s, 8x PCIe Gen6 x4 E1.S NVMe SSDs, and an integrated Two-Phase Direct Liquid Cooling (2P DLC) solution for CPU & GPUs, it delivers exceptional thermal efficiency with reduced PUE and high-density computing power, making it ideal for real-time inference and AI model prototyping. BG28-A10710 (2U AI Server): A robust platform designed to power LLMs and generative AI training with multi-GPU acceleration. Accommodating up to four FHFL GPUs, it features PCIe 6.0 connectivity and supports a broad range of current and next-generation AI accelerators up to 600W power consumption. It enables real-time analytics, HPC, and large-scale data processing, while delivering high performance and scalability for cloud, virtualization, and media applications.





A robust platform designed to power LLMs and generative AI training with multi-GPU acceleration. Accommodating up to four FHFL GPUs, it features PCIe 6.0 connectivity and supports a broad range of current and next-generation AI accelerators up to 600W power consumption. It enables real-time analytics, HPC, and large-scale data processing, while delivering high performance and scalability for cloud, virtualization, and media applications. BX28-A10710 (2U General Purpose Server): Engineered for scalable enterprise and cloud-native workloads, this server delivers balanced compute and storage performance. It features up to 12x PCIe Gen5 x4 U.2 NVMe SSDs for high-capacity, low-latency storage, alongside two PCIe 6.0 slots and one OCP 3.0 slot for flexible network expandability. Supporting 16x DDR5 RDIMM/MRDIMM slots for high memory bandwidth, it seamlessly handles high-throughput data processing, virtualization, and distributed services in modern computing environments.





Engineered for scalable enterprise and cloud-native workloads, this server delivers balanced compute and storage performance. It features up to 12x PCIe Gen5 x4 U.2 NVMe SSDs for high-capacity, low-latency storage, alongside two PCIe 6.0 slots and one OCP 3.0 slot for flexible network expandability. Supporting 16x DDR5 RDIMM/MRDIMM slots for high memory bandwidth, it seamlessly handles high-throughput data processing, virtualization, and distributed services in modern computing environments. BS28-A10710 (2U Storage Server): Optimized for data lakes, enterprise storage, and backup applications, this system supports up to 16x PCIe 6.0 x4 NVMe E3.S 1T drives for ultra-high-density capacity. Leveraging high-bandwidth PCIe Gen6 connectivity and 16x DDR5 slots supporting up to 12800 MT/s MRDIMMs, it delivers unparalleled storage density and ultra-low latency data access to ensure reliability and peak performance for the most demanding data-intensive environments.

AEWIN enables customers to adopt the latest AMD EPYC 9006 series Server CPUs without waiting for lengthy platform development cycles. By rapidly transforming next-generation processor innovations into production-ready systems, AEWIN helps customers accelerate validation, shorten deployment timelines, and bring AI infrastructure online faster. Backed by modular platform architecture, rapid platform readiness, and flexible customization capabilities, AEWIN continues to empower customers to build scalable, rack-scale AI infrastructure that powers the next generation of intelligent computing.

AMD, the AMD arrow logo, EPYC and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

SOURCE AEWIN Technologies Co., Ltd.