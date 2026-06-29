QNY CREATIVE NAMED AGENCY OF RECORD FOR OAK FARMS® DAIRY, LAUNCHES "OUR ROOTS REMAIN" CAMPAIGN ACROSS TEXAS

Integrated campaign celebrates the iconic dairy brand's Texas heritage through TV, CTV, out-of-home, social, influencer and community activations

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QNY Creative has been named agency of record for Oak Farms® Dairy, the iconic Texas dairy brand and farmer-owned brand from Dairy Farmers of America (DFA). The partnership launches with "Our Roots Remain," a new integrated campaign rolling out across Texas.

Oak Farms Dairy, Our Roots Remain Campaign Speed Speed

The campaign marks a strategic evolution for Oak Farms®, reconnecting the brand to its Texas heritage while building relevance with today's consumers. Developed by QNY Creative, "Our Roots Remain" spans linear TV, connected TV, out-of-home, paid social, influencer marketing and community-based activations designed to reinforce Oak Farms®' longstanding role in Texas households.

"'Our Roots Remain' was created as a reminder of what still matters," said James Ferranti, Partner and Chief Marketing Officer at QNY Creative. "As the world becomes faster, more digital and more automated, this campaign brings the focus back to real human connection. It is about family, community, hard work and the values that continue to define Texas. Oak Farms® has earned its place in those everyday moments, and this campaign honors that legacy while moving the brand forward."

View the hero spot HERE.

At the center of the campaign is a simple but powerful idea: while life continues to change, trusted brands remain rooted in the communities they serve. The creative platform taps into emotional familiarity, local pride and the enduring connection between Oak Farms® and Texas families.

The partnership launches with "Our Roots Remain," a new integrated campaign rolling out across Texas. The Campaign tells the story of a multigenerational Texas family centered around an oak tree that remains a constant presence through everyday moments. Spanning decades of family life from morning routines and childhood memories to milestone celebrations and the next generation taking root beneath the same tree the campaign illustrates how Oak Farms® has remained a familiar presence through life's most meaningful moments. The oak tree serves as both a landmark and a metaphor, reflecting the enduring bonds between generations and the traditions passed down over time. Through warm, cinematic storytelling, the campaign brings the brand's legacy to life, showing how, while life continues to change, Oak Farms® remains rooted in Texas families, communities, and traditions.

"When developing the film, I found myself thinking about all the little moments that define a person's life, especially the ones we share with family," said Michael Aronson, Director of Film at QNY Creative. "We created these flashes through one woman's story as her perspective shifts from little girl to mother, capturing the memories and relationships that shape who we become."

"At Oak Farms®, our connection to Texas is part of the brand's foundation," said Rebecca Heagney, Vice president Marketing DFA Dairy Brands. "With 'Our Roots Remain,' we wanted to create a campaign that reflects where Texas families came from, what they stand for and the enduring relationship Oak Farms® has built with Texas families over generations."

The campaign's hero commercial features the track "Home," written by Greg Holden and Andrew William Pearson, and performed by Greg Holden. Greg Holden's publishing interest is administered by Falling Art Music (ASCAP), in arrangement with PEN Music Group, Inc. Master recording courtesy of Greg Holden, from the album On A Lighter Note. The single "Home" is available through all major digital and streaming service providers. Music licensing was secured through PEN Music Group, Inc. and Concord, with music clearance and strategy by Can You Clear Me Now LLC. Production was handled by Anchor Stone.

The launch signals a new chapter for Oak Farms® as DFA continues to invest in building stronger consumer connections and visibility for one of its most established regional brands.

About QNY Creative

QNY Creative is an independent full-service creative and marketing agency specializing in brand strategy, creative development, media, digital marketing, influencer programming and integrated consumer campaigns. The agency partners with brands to build culturally relevant campaigns that drive visibility, engagement and consumer connection.

About Oak Farms®

For over a century, Texas and West Louisiana have trusted Oak Farms® Dairy for milk that can be counted on for freshness and flavor since we first began delivering dairy goodness, in 1908. Since then, we're honored to say that folks from East Texas to the Hill Country, from Dallas to Houston, and from Wichita Falls to Beaumont have made a place at their tables for our farm-fresh milk and other dairy products.

To learn more about Oak Farms®, including products, recipes and where to find products near you, visit oakfarmsdairy.com.

SOURCE QNY Creative