QoEAgent Returns Proof of Cash in 24 Hours and GAAP-Formatted Financials in 48

Recent engagement extracted 29,823 transactions from 431 low-quality scanned bank statements, reconciled 36 accounts at a 99.4% match rate, and returned classified income statements with reported EBITDA

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QoEAgent, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for merger and acquisition (M&A) financial due diligence, today detailed turnaround benchmarks for its Proof-of-Cash Plus product: a complete proof of cash within 24 hours of data ingestion, and generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) formatted financial statements, including reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), within 48 hours.

QoEAgent's bank reconciliation view: 431 scanned bank statements from 36 accounts, 29,823 transactions extracted, with per-account monthly match rates. Illustrative data - Summit Convenience Group is a fictional company, not an actual client engagement. Revenue-to-cash receipts reconciliation produced by QoEAgent, showing trailing-twelve-month and monthly detail. Illustrative data - Summit Convenience Group is a fictional company, not an actual client engagement.

The two-stage delivery matters because the answers serve different decisions. A proof of cash confirms that the money a business says it earned actually moved through its bank accounts; it is the gate a deal either clears or does not. The statements that follow tell a buyer what they are buying. Historically both arrive weeks later, after the information could have changed the negotiation.

On a recent lower middle market engagement, the platform reconciled 36 bank accounts across a trailing twelve-month period, processing 431 bank statements — low-quality scanned PDF documents rather than structured spreadsheet exports — and extracting 29,823 transactions covering $100.7 million in deposits and $99.0 million in withdrawals. Revenue and expenses were each reconciled to within one percent of bank statement cash receipts and disbursements, at a 99.4% average match rate. Remaining variances, including a $32 discrepancy at a single location, were flagged for human review rather than resolved automatically.

The same engagement produced monthly and twelve-month classified income statements and balance sheets carrying reported EBITDA for the trailing twelve months and two preceding fiscal years, plus a GAAP-formatted statement of cash flows — built by mapping the target's trial balance and general ledger to a standard chart of accounts, without reformatting by the seller.

"Proof of cash is the step everybody agrees matters and nobody wants to pay for," said Josh Cashman, CFA, co-founder of QoEAgent. "On a $10 million deal, four weeks of associate time tying out bank statements does not pencil. So it gets sampled, scoped down, or skipped — and that is where the surprises live. What changes the decision is handing a buyer verified cash on day one and stated, unadjusted EBITDA on day two, early enough to act on it."

The gap is most acute in the lower middle market, where deal sizes cannot support the diligence budgets common in larger transactions. Independent sponsors, search funders, small private equity firms and strategic acquirers routinely proceed on financial information that has been reviewed rather than verified.

QoEAgent offers three tiers on one platform: Flash Cash Review, a pre-letter-of-intent triage analysis; Proof-of-Cash Plus, the full reconciliation described above; and QoE Essentials, adding a normalized EBITDA schedule, working capital analysis, customer concentration analysis, and change-of-control review.

The platform ingests bank statements in standard PDF form alongside general ledger exports, requiring no change to how a target company keeps its books. QoEAgent publishes flat-rate pricing beginning at $10,000 per engagement.

About QoEAgent

QoEAgent builds artificial intelligence software that automates proof-of-cash and quality of earnings analysis for M&A due diligence in the lower middle market. The platform reads scanned bank statements, maps general ledger data, produces GAAP-formatted financial statements, and flags variances for review — returning in hours work that traditionally consumes weeks. Every engagement is delivered by licensed certified public accountants and M&A advisors. Founded in 2023, QoEAgent is based in Denver, Colorado. More at qoeagent.ai.

SOURCE QoEAgent