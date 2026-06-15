QUA Launches FEDI GIGA Q-Connect: A Modular EDI Solution for High-Flow Ultrapure Water and Boiler Feed Applications

CANONSBURG, Pa., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QUA, an Aquatech company, has announced the launch of FEDI® GIGA Q-Connect, a pre-engineered skid of multiple FEDI GIGA electrodeionization stacks, specifically designed for high-flow ultrapure water and boiler feed applications with a compact footprint.

This rack-based assembly concept is the first of its kind in the industry, requiring just three headers for feed, permeate, and reject to simplify its design and require less piping and instrumentation work.

FEDI GIGA Q-Connect is ideal for any high-flow ultrapure water application (0.055–1 µS/cm conductivity). Reflecting QUA's ongoing commitment to help deliver reliable high-flow ultrapure water, the FEDI GIGA Q-Connect offers a range of advantages:

High flow due to arrangement of multiple FEDI GIGA stacks in parallel

Reduced piping & instrumentation work due to only three headers

Rapid assembly of headers using standard connections

Common junction box arrangement for ease of electrical connection (DC supply)

Railing-mounted metallic rollers for easy removal of FEDI GIGA stacks for simplified maintenance

Reduced engineering manhours, installation time and on-site manhours due to pre-engineered assembly

Pre-engineered stack and header assembly help to avoid human error during on-site installation

"FEDI GIGA Q-Connect redefines ultrapure water treatment with its high flow per stack, compact footprint, and pre-engineered design. By eliminating complex installation, reducing manpower needs, and ensuring leak-proof, chemical-free operation, it delivers consistent and reliable water quality. Industries such power, semiconductor, solar, and data centers can now achieve operational excellence with greater efficiency, safety, and sustainability," said Sugata Das, Director of Manufacturing & Operations at QUA.

QUA's FEDI GIGA Q-Connect already supports high-purity process water at one of India's leading automotive manufacturing operations, where consistent, high-quality process water is critical to production quality. This market leader is shaping the future of its industry with QUA's high-purity water technology at the heart of its manufacturing operation.

FEDI GIGA Q-Connect is the latest iteration of QUA's well-established FEDI GIGA technology, which is engineered to enable high flow per stack with low footprint and fewer ports. Since its release, it has been installed in numerous projects from leading microelectronics manufacturers to large-scale nuclear power and green hydrogen facilities globally.

For more information, visit the QUA website at https://quagroup.com/fedi-fractional-electrodeionization/.

About QUA, an Aquatech Company

QUA, an Aquatech company, is a global leader in advanced membrane technologies, specializing in electrochemical and membrane separation for water and process applications. With over 1,000 installations across more than 30 countries, QUA delivers high-performance, reliable solutions to industrial and municipal customers worldwide. QUA is committed to innovation and excellence in addressing the world's most challenging water and process needs.

For more information, visit www.quagroup.com.

SOURCE QUA