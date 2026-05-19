Quad Announces Participation in the Rosenblatt Virtual Technology Summit: The Age of AI

SUSSEX, Wis., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) ("Quad" or the "Company"), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, today announced that Quad management will participate in the Rosenblatt 6th Annual Virtual Technology Summit: The Age of AI to be held on June 9-10, 2026. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through the investor relations section of Quad's website at quad.com/investor-relations.

Quad management is scheduled to host one-on-one and small group meetings with investors during the conference. Investors interested in arranging a meeting should contact their representatives at Rosenblatt.

For more information on the event, please visit https://www.rblt.com/tech2026.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each client's objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Julie Fraundorf

Executive Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

Claire Ho

Director, Corporate Communications

414-566-2955

[email protected]

SOURCE Quad