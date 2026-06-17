Quad Recognized in 2026 Ad Age Agency Report and MM+M Agency 100

SUSSEX, Wis., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, has been recognized in both the 2026 Ad Age Agency Report and MM+M Agency 100, underscoring Quad's position among the industry's most prominent integrated marketing agencies. The annual rankings recognize the world's largest agency companies and North America's largest healthcare marketing firms, respectively.

"What differentiates Quad is our culture of collaboration, how our teams work across media, creative, production, data and technology, all together as an extension of our clients," said Tim Maleeny, Chief Strategy Officer & President of Quad Agency Solutions. "These dual recognitions validate the appeal of our integrated model for ambitious brands who want to outperform their category and outpace their competition."

Quad ranks #20 in Ad Age Agency Report and #34 in MM+M Agency 100, showing strength in its integrated marketing model. Post this

With its media agency, Rise, and creative agencies Betty and Favorite Child, Quad leverages strengths in media, creative, production, data and technology services to help marketers reduce the complexity of delivering effective omnichannel campaigns. Its data stack, which is built on Quad's decades of experience understanding U.S. households and touches nearly 97% of the adult U.S. population, enables Quad to create customer experiences with physical, digital and in-store touchpoints that drive results for brands and retailers.

Ad Age Agency Report

Recognized for a seventh consecutive year, Quad has moved up to #20 on Ad Age's 82nd annual list of the world's largest agency companies. This honor reflects the strength of Quad's integrated marketing model and the contributions of its agency teams, including Quad's media agency, Rise, and its creative agencies, Betty and Favorite Child. The Ad Age agencies ranking was calculated according to U.S. and worldwide agency revenue for fiscal year 2025.

MM+M Agency 100

Quad has also been ranked #34 on the 2026 MM+M Agency 100 list, which recognizes the top healthcare marketing firms in North America. This marks Quad's third consecutive appearance on the list, driven by work for clients including American Lung Association, InnovAge, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Revitive and a number of major, national health insurance brands. Beyond the company's industry-specific expertise, its healthcare clients gain access to the infrastructure, processes, production capabilities and commerce experience that Quad has built over decades serving retail and CPG clients. Media agency Rise also delivers audience strategy, media planning and analytics to help healthcare brands reach consumers and patients more effectively.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each client's objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mikhailova

Media Relations Manager

212-672-1319

[email protected]

SOURCE Quad