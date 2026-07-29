Highlights:

Modular's AI-native software platform complements Qualcomm Technologies' solutions to accelerate generative and agentic AI technologies from edge to cloud.



The combination of Qualcomm Technologies and Modular creates a leading AI compute platform for an array of high-growth areas, including data center, edge infrastructure, and personal and industrial AI.



Modular's open ecosystem mission will continue, with Mojo, MAX and Modular Cloud continuing as products and brands.

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Modular Inc, a leading innovator in AI-native software infrastructure. Modular's software platform gives developers a unified way to optimize and deploy generative and agentic AI workloads across heterogenous computing systems. Combined with Qualcomm Technologies' leadership in high-performance, energy-efficient compute, Modular strengthens the company's ability to deliver complete AI solutions.

Qualcomm Completes Acquisition of Modular

The acquisition will accelerate the expansion of Qualcomm Technologies' AI platforms across devices, data center, edge infrastructure, and personal and industrial AI. It will also give Modular the scale and reach to bring its technology to more developers, enterprises, hardware platforms, and markets. Modular's commitment to an open, heterogenous ecosystem will continue, while delivering leading performance across CPUs, GPUs, NPUs, and custom silicon. Mojo, MAX, and Modular Cloud will continue as products and brands, with expanded investment and support through Qualcomm Technologies. Chris Lattner, Co-Founder and CEO of Modular, will take on the role of Executive Vice President of Advanced AI Software and Platforms.

"Combining Modular's AI-native software platform with Qualcomm Technologies' leading solutions, industry scale and ecosystem partnerships accelerate our ability to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient AI solutions from edge to cloud," said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated. "With Modular's world-class engineering team, we're enabling a new and open approach to AI software development, enabling AI to run efficiently across any hardware while maximizing performance. This solves one of AI's biggest challenges, gives developers and customers genuine choice, and advances competition, innovation and resilience across the industry."

"Joining Qualcomm gives us the scale to bring Modular's software innovations to a broader portfolio of AI and compute platforms," said Lattner. "Together, we can help developers deploy AI more efficiently across a wide range of hardware architectures while improving productivity, performance, and portability."

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is a global computing leader at the center of the AI era, enabling intelligence to scale from the most personal devices to large‑scale infrastructure. Building on more than four decades of innovation, we develop platforms and solutions that bring together advanced AI, high‑performance, low power computing and industry‑leading connectivity—powering products and services used around the world. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Qualcomm Dragonfly are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Contacts:

Clare Conley, Media Relations

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: [email protected]

Brett Simpson, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-658-4813

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated