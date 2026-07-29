Qualcomm Named BMW Group's Lead Compute Silicon Provider for Digital Cockpit and Automated Driving Through the Next Decade

Highlights:

BMW Group selects Qualcomm as its leading compute silicon provider for the digital cockpit and next-generation ADAS/AD systems with model programs starting next decade.





Agreement spans the Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio, including Snapdragon Cockpit and Snapdragon Ride Platforms.

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) and BMW Group today announced a major agreement for the provision of compute silicon for BMW Group's next-generation digital cockpit and advanced driver assistance and automated driving (ADAS/AD) systems through the next decade. The agreement reflects years of technical collaboration and Qualcomm Technologies' ability to deliver compute performance and AI capabilities that BMW Group's most demanding vehicle programs require. Spanning Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ solutions, including its most powerful system-on-chips (SoCs), the Snapdragon® Elite automotive platform, and dedicated AI accelerators, the agreement establishes the hardware basis for BMW Group to deliver the next generation AI-powered experiences.

Qualcomm and BMW Group

"The versatility and performance depth of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis has enabled our companies to continually expand the scope and ambition of what we build together," said Nakul Duggal, EVP and Group GM, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT and Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are proud to partner with BMW Group and to contribute to their vision of the next-generation vehicle. Being selected as their lead compute silicon provider for the digital cockpit and automated driving reflects the trust BMW Group has placed in our technology and roadmap. As agentic and physical AI drive a new generation of intelligent vehicles, this collaboration enables both companies to define the future of mobility."

The companies' existing collaboration was most recently demonstrated with the November 2025 commercial launch of Snapdragon Ride™ Pilot in the BMW iX3, the first vehicle in BMW Group's Neue Klasse program. Co-developed by both companies, Snapdragon Ride Pilot powers BMW's distinctive Symbiotic Drive experience, integrating the driver into the automated driving system in a way that is uniquely BMW in the automaker's latest vehicle generation.

The Snapdragon Digital Chassis is Qualcomm Technologies' integrated automotive compute platform, built over more than two decades of investment in automotive-grade silicon and software. Its solutions are each purpose-built for their domain yet designed to work together on a common architecture, enabling the vehicle to function as a unified intelligent system.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is a global computing leader at the center of the AI era, enabling intelligence to scale from the most personal devices to large‑scale infrastructure. Building on more than four decades of innovation, we develop platforms and solutions that bring together advanced AI, high‑performance, low power computing and industry‑leading connectivity—powering products and services used around the world. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Qualcomm Dragonfly are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Contacts:

Clare Conley, Media Relations

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: [email protected]

Brett Simpson, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-658-4813

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.