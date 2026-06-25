Quality One Leads U.S. Launch of Crosscall CORE-P6, a FirstNetTrusted™ Rugged Push-to-Talk Device for First Responders

Backed by Crosscall's deployments with more than 350,000 public safety users across Europe, the CORE-P6 reaches American frontline teams through Quality One

ORLANDO, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality One Wireless, a U.S.-based leader in wireless device lifecycle services, today announced the U.S. market launch of the CORE-P6, a rugged push-to-talk (PTT) device from European mobile technology pioneer Crosscall. Only available in the U.S. through AT&T and certified as FirstNet Trusted™ for use on FirstNet®, Built with AT&T, the CORE-P6 brings purpose-built durability, audio clarity, and mission-critical performance to American first responders and frontline teams.

The Crosscall CORE-P6, a rugged, FirstNet Trusted™ push-to-talk device now launching in the U.S. exclusively through AT&T. Backed by Crosscall deployments serving more than 350,000 public safety users across Europe and brought to American first responders by Quality One Wireless, the CORE-P6 delivers IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H durability, AI-driven noise cancellation, and mission-critical performance built for the field.

The launch marks Crosscall's U.S. debut. With deployments supporting more than 350,000 MCX users across Europe, including national law enforcement organizations and elite special intervention teams, Crosscall brings field-proven expertise in rugged mobility to America's first responders.

Through its integration with FirstNet, the CORE-P6 reaches public safety on their network. FirstNet Trusted™ devices are central to transforming the capabilities of our nation's first

responders. They have met the standards for supporting the critical operational needs of

public safety agencies and users who need tools that are highly secure, resilient, scalable, and available when needed.

Quality One's role in the CORE-P6's U.S. launch reflects 33 years of carrier integration and device lifecycle expertise. Founded in 1993 in Orlando, Florida, Quality One has supported more than 500 device launches with U.S. Tier 1 carriers, including AT&T. The CORE-P6 program represents Quality One's expanding focus on mission-critical communications devices for public safety and government customers.

"Bringing Crosscall's CORE-P6 to American first responders is exactly the work Quality One has been doing for more than three decades. Carrier integration, FirstNet certification, and device lifecycle support are not the visible part of a device launch, but they are what makes a new device genuinely deployable in the field. The CORE-P6 program reflects the depth of expertise our team has built around mission-critical communications, and we are proud to deliver this platform to the public safety community alongside Crosscall and AT&T," said John Chiorando, CEO of Quality One.

"At Crosscall, we design communication devices specifically for professionals working in demanding field environments, where reliability, durability, and ease of use are essential. With CORE-P6, first responders and frontline teams gain a purpose-built device that pairs ergonomic design with clear, dependable communication, allowing seamless compatibility with the tools and equipment they rely on every day to carry out critical missions," said Nicolas Zibell, CEO of Crosscall.

About the CORE-P6

PTT-focused design for mission-critical use. At the heart of the CORE-P6 is a push-to-talk (PTT)-optimized design, featuring a rugged T-shaped radio form factor with large, glove-friendly buttons and a high-precision rotating channel selector.

Enterprise-ready deployment and MCPTT compatibility. Built on an AOSP foundation, the CORE-P6 supports enterprise mobility deployment with compatibility for leading MDM solutions such as SOTI and VMware. It is also compatible with AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk and FirstNet Rapid Response, and will be compatible with FirstNet Fusion, upon launch, enabling integration into existing critical communications environments.

Superior sound quality in any environment. The CORE-P6 delivers exceptional audio performance with advanced AI-driven noise cancellation, a powerful 100dB+ loudspeaker, and 360° audio architecture, ensuring clear, intelligible communication even in high-noise settings such as emergency response, construction, and industrial operations.

Ultra-tough durability for extreme conditions. Built to perform where other devices fail, the CORE-P6 is shock-resistant and waterproof, meeting IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H standards. Its removable battery supports extended use and is optimized with AI-driven power management to maintain performance across extreme temperatures.

Future-proof technology and lifecycle support. The CORE-P6 is 4G/5G and backed by a robust lifecycle commitment, including a 3-year warranty, OS upgrades, and four years of security updates, providing organizations with long-term reliability and investment protection.

Optimized accessory ecosystem. Crosscall supports the CORE-P6 with a dedicated accessory ecosystem designed for real-world operational use, including in-vehicle solutions, single and multi-device charging, communication accessories, and remote-control options for greater flexibility in the field.

"As the only network built with and for America's first responders and the extended public safety community, FirstNet is committed to providing first responders the best technology to complete their mission," said Matt Walsh, AVP – FirstNet and NextGen 9-1-1 Products, AT&T. "By working together, FirstNet, Quality One and Crosscall are able to maximize their expertise on public safety to give first responders the connectivity and technology they need to complete their mission."

The CORE-P6 will be available through AT&T's business and retail channels and for public safety on FirstNet on June 26.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Quality One

Quality One is a U.S.-based leader in wireless device lifecycle services, partnering with device manufacturers, carriers, retailers, and consumers across North America. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Quality One delivers a 360-degree support model spanning device development, engineering and certification, supply chain and 3PL, after-sales support, quality assurance, and managed e-commerce. With more than 500 successful device launches, deep integration with U.S. Tier 1 carriers including AT&T, and 200+ professionals operating from a 106,000+ square foot Orlando facility, Quality One serves as the operational backbone behind some of the most demanding device launches in the U.S. wireless market. A minority-owned, women-led, WBENC-certified organization with Colombian-American leadership, Quality One holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and R2v3 certifications, and has been recognized as a Top Workplace for six consecutive years. https://www.q1w.com

About Crosscall

Crosscall designs durable and rugged mobile communication solutions, intended for professionals operating in demanding environments. Since 2009, the French company, based in Aix-en-Provence, has developed equipment recognized for its reliability, autonomy, and ability to support users in the field, whatever the conditions of use. With its experience in rugged mobility, for both professionals and the most exposed outdoor users, Crosscall is now extending its expertise to critical communications. This evolution is in line with its historical positioning: to offer reliable, durable, and operational mobile solutions, capable of meeting the coordination, security, and communication needs of teams on mission.

https://www.crosscall.com/en-us

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Media Contact

Mick Olinik

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(407) 857-3737

https://q1w.com

SOURCE Quality One Wireless