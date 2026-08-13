Quality Power Solutions Partners with Power Storage Solutions to Launch Endure Critical Solutions, Expanding National Critical Power Services

Same trusted team and local support, now backed by a stronger national, vendor-neutral platform for critical power services, including UPS installation, maintenance, battery replacement, and emergency response.

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Power Solutions (QPS), a trusted provider of UPS maintenance and emergency power services, today announced that it is a founding member of Endure Critical Solutions, a new national platform delivering vendor-neutral critical power services to mission-critical operators across every vertical, including data centers, healthcare, financial, government.

For QPS customers, the people, support, and service they rely on remain the same. The same team answers the phone and shows up on site — now backed by Endure's expanded reach, resources, and capabilities.

Endure Critical Solutions unites Quality Power Solutions with Power Storage Solutions of Dallas, combining decades of field experience in UPS service, DC battery and storage under one platform. Together, the companies offer customers a single, accountable partner for the full lifecycle of their critical power infrastructure.

"Our customers built their trust in us over the years, and that doesn't change for a moment," said Mike Bergum, CEO of Endure Critical Solutions. "What does change is what we can do for them. As part of Endure, our customers get the same local team they know, now with stronger national coverage, faster response, and resources to support them wherever their operations grow."

What this means for QPS customers

Your team doesn't change. The same technicians, account contacts, and support team remains in place.

The same technicians, account contacts, and support team remains in place. Your contracts and service continue uninterrupted. Existing agreements stay in effect.

Existing agreements stay in effect. Your capabilities grow. Customers gain expanded national service footprint, battery and storage expertise, SLA-backed emergency response (where contracted), and OEM-agnostic asset reporting.

Customers gain expanded national service footprint, battery and storage expertise, SLA-backed emergency response (where contracted), and OEM-agnostic asset reporting. Your independence is protected. Endure is vendor-neutral, so recommendations are based on what's right for your facility — not on pushing one brand.

As a vendor-neutral, equipment-agnostic platform, Endure Critical serves data centers, healthcare, government, utilities, telecom, and manufacturing — protecting the operations that can't afford to go dark.

Customers with questions can reach their existing QPS representative or visit qpsolutions.net.

About Quality Power Solutions

Quality Power Solutions is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. A critical power services company providing UPS systems, batteries, maintenance, and 24/7 emergency response for mission-critical facilities. QPS services all major manufacturers, giving facilities one accountable partner for every unit on site. Visit them at www.qpsolutions.net.

About Endure Critical Solutions

Endure Critical Solutions is a national platform delivering vendor-neutral UPS, critical power infrastructure, and battery lifecycle solutions that keep mission-critical operations running. Built on decades of field experience and anchored by Quality Power Solutions and Power Storage Solutions, Endure offers preventive and predictive maintenance, emergency response and rapid restoration, battery lifecycle programs, BESS/generator/switchgear support, and asset management and reporting — backed by service-level agreements and national coverage. We Build. We Protect. We Endure.

Media Contact

Neila Smith, Senior Marketing Manager

Quality Power Solutions

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Quality Power Solutions