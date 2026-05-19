Quanta Services to Participate in Several Institutional Investor Conferences in May and June

KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Truist Securities Industrials and Services Conference

TD Cowen U.S. Corporate Access Day

HOUSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that company management will participate in several institutional investor conferences in May and June, including the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference, the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, the Truist Securities Industrials and Services Conference and the TD Cowen U.S. Corporate Access Day.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Jayshree Desai, Chief Financial Officer, and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on May 27, 2026, in Boston.

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Jayshree Desai, Chief Financial Officer, and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on May 28, 2026, in New York. Mr. Austin and Ms. Desai will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by Bernstein analyst Chad Dillard on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "News & Events" area of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events ) .

Truist Securities Industrials and Services Conference

Jayshree Desai, Chief Financial Officer, and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on June 16, 2026, in New York.

TD Cowen U.S. Corporate Access Day

Jayshree Desai, Chief Financial Officer, and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on June 17, 2026, in Toronto.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is an industry leader in providing specialized infrastructure solutions to the utility, power generation, load center, communications, pipeline, and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy, load center and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Contact: Kip Rupp, CFA, IRC

Sean Eastman

Quanta Services, Inc.

(713) 629-7600

SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.