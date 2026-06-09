Quantified Launches New AI Sales Coaching Platform to Transform How Life Sciences Teams Prepare, Coach, and Win

Groundbreaking platform builds on Quantified's market-leading AI Roleplay solution with Adaptive AI, agentic coaching, compliance, authoring, and insights capabilities to drive better business outcomes across the full rep lifecycle

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantified, the AI sales coaching platform for life sciences commercial teams, today announced the launch of its new AI Sales Coaching Platform, expanding the company's market-leading AI Roleplay solution into a broader platform designed to help organizations improve rep readiness, strengthen compliance, scale coaching, and drive commercial performance.

Built for high-stakes commercial teams, Quantified's new platform helps both training and commercial leaders drive measurable improvements in rep readiness, message adherence, time to proficiency, and field execution. Adaptive AI-powered agents and coaches personalize the experience for each rep based on role, experience, tenure, demonstrated proficiency, and business context. The platform supports the full rep lifecycle, from onboarding and development to preparation, field execution, debriefing, and continuous improvement.

"Commercial teams do not win by simply completing training. They win when reps are truly ready for the conversations that matter and build ever greater proficiency," said Noah Zandan, CEO and Co-founder of Quantified. "With this launch, Quantified is moving beyond one-time training moments and giving life sciences organizations a continuous AI coaching platform that helps every rep practice, prepare, stay compliant, and improve their performance over time. Our new platform is unique in its ability to personalize coaching based on dynamic assessments of rep proficiency and uses Adaptive AI to meet each rep where they are, giving them the most relevant and helpful guidance possible."

Unlike narrow point solutions for AI roleplay or call analytics, Quantified is a continuous AI coaching platform built specifically for the demands of regulated commercial environments. The combination of a fine-tuned private model, an MLR-aware governance layer, and six integrated AI agents working across the rep lifecycle is what separates a true platform from a feature — and what allows Quantified to scale from a single training use case to becoming the system of record for commercial readiness.

The new Quantified platform is designed to bridge the gap between traditional training, manager coaching, compliance oversight, and commercial performance. The platform helps teams move from isolated practice sessions to continuous coaching workflows that are connected to real commercial moments and measurable performance improvement.

"We chose to partner with Quantified on the design of this platform because the next phase of commercial readiness requires AI that is purpose-built for the realities of regulated environments — not adapted from a general-purpose tool," said Lisa Sims, Executive Director, Learning Strategy & Operations, at Novartis. "The continuous, personalized coaching model that Quantified is bringing to market is the right architecture for our reps, our managers, and our compliance teams to work from a shared foundation, before, during, and after the conversations that matter most."

Quantified's AI Sales Coaching Platform includes six AI agents working in concert across the rep lifecycle.

Practice and Preparation:

AI Roleplay — Gives reps a safe, realistic environment to practice messaging, methodology, and communication skills before they are in front of customers. Designed for high-stakes life sciences conversations, AI Roleplay helps teams build confidence, reinforce approved messaging, and drive behavioral lift.



— Gives reps a safe, realistic environment to practice messaging, methodology, and communication skills before they are in front of customers. Designed for high-stakes life sciences conversations, AI Roleplay helps teams build confidence, reinforce approved messaging, and drive behavioral lift. AI Readiness Coach — Personalizes launch preparation, including live drills of approved collateral, onboarding, certification readiness, and field preparation based on each rep's strengths, tenure, role, and proficiency.



— Personalizes launch preparation, including live drills of approved collateral, onboarding, certification readiness, and field preparation based on each rep's strengths, tenure, role, and proficiency. AI Authoring Agent — Empowers customers to self-author realistic, contextualized training and coaching experiences informed by their strategy, CRM pipeline, approved content, and commercial goals. Training and enablement teams can create and scale relevant simulations, scenarios, rubrics, and coaching content faster, without depending on services or content production cycles.

In-the-Field Performance:

AI Field Coach — Provides pre- and post-call guidance with personalized simulations and feedback loops, helping reps prepare for critical customer interactions, reflect on performance based on live-call analysis and summary, and continuously improve execution in the field to deliver better outcomes.

Governance:

AI Compliance Agent — Ingests regulatory knowledge and organization-specific guidelines to set guardrails, support OPDP adherence, and help teams maintain compliant messaging. The AI Compliance Agent gives trainers, managers, and compliance teams better visibility into risk, message quality, and adherence to approved guidance.

Insight and Measurement:

AI Insights Agent — Delivers custom coaching insights, team metrics, new hire readiness tracking, and interactive visibility for managers, trainers, and commercial leaders. The AI Insights Agent helps teams identify skill gaps, track time to proficiency, understand content challenges, monitor message adherence at the territory and brand level, and connect coaching activity to commercial performance.

The Power and Impact of Adaptive AI:

At the core of Quantified's platform is Adaptive AI, powered by a fine-tuned private model purpose-built for life sciences commercial conversations. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Quantified's model is trained on regulated industry datasets that horizontal platforms do not have access to, and is hosted in a private environment that meets the security and compliance requirements of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies.

Adaptive AI personalizes coaching for every commercial rep based on their role, experience, tenure, demonstrated proficiency, and business context. Instead of putting every rep through the same training path, Adaptive AI continuously adjusts each user's development journey based on what they know, where they need support, how they perform, and what they need to be ready for next.

For reps, Adaptive AI creates a guided coaching experience across roleplays, knowledge checks, videos, documents, feedback, and 1:1 coaching interactions where users can ask questions throughout their development journey. For managers, trainers, compliance teams, and commercial leaders, it turns rep activity and performance data into actionable insight, helping identify skill gaps, readiness risks, coaching opportunities, compliance needs, and proficiency trends so organizations can focus coaching where it matters most and ensure teams are prepared for critical customer conversations.

"Life sciences organizations operate in an environment where every conversation matters," said Zandan. "Teams need reps who can deliver the right message, in the right way, within the right guardrails. Quantified's new AI Sales Coaching Platform powered by Adaptive AI gives organizations a more scalable, personalized, and measurable way to build those capabilities across the commercial team."

Quantified's platform is widely deployed across 30+ enterprise customers, including 10 of the world's largest life sciences and pharmaceutical companies — Astellas, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda, Novartis, Sanofi, Bayer, Otsuka, Regeneron, UCB, Vantive, and many more. Customers report a 6x increase in rep practice and preparation, a 40% reduction in time to readiness, and a 19% increase in good selling outcomes.

This launch marks a major expansion of Quantified's role in the commercial technology stack. By combining AI roleplay, Adaptive AI coaching, compliance support, content authoring, field coaching, and performance insights, Quantified helps life sciences organizations move beyond training events and toward continuous improvement across the commercial lifecycle.

About Quantified

Quantified is the AI sales coaching platform for life sciences and regulated commercial teams. Built on a fine-tuned private model and an MLR-aware governance layer, Quantified helps training and commercial leaders improve rep readiness, scale coaching, ensure compliant messaging, and drive measurable field performance — across the full rep lifecycle. Quantified's six integrated AI agents work in concert to move organizations beyond one-time training moments and toward continuous, personalized coaching at scale. Quantified is in production at 30+ enterprise customers, including 10 of the top global pharma companies. Learn more at www.quantified.ai.

SOURCE Quantified