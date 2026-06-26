Quantifind Announces $200 Million Growth Investment Led by Summit Partners to Advance AI-native Risk Intelligence and Governed Agentic Middleware for Modern Risk Operations

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantifind, the leader in AI-native Risk Intelligence for modern financial crime and national security operations, today announced a $200 million growth investment led by Summit Partners, with participation from existing investors Citi Ventures, S&P Global, Deloitte, and Stephens Group.

As financial crime networks become more sophisticated and operate at increasing speed and scale, financial institutions and government agencies face growing challenges in detecting illicit activity across massive volumes of data while meeting increasingly complex regulatory expectations. Legacy AML, KYC, sanctions screening, and investigative systems can generate excessive false positives, creating operational bottlenecks that slow investigations, create friction for good actors, and divert resources from higher-risk threats.

Quantifind's Graphyte™ AI-native Risk Intelligence platform is designed to transform financial crime prevention by combining internal and external data with purpose-built language models that power an agentic middleware for entity resolution and risk discovery. Today, Quantifind serves a global customer base, including six of the world's top 10 Tier 1 financial institutions. Its platform supports tens of thousands of financial crime, compliance and national security professionals.

Operationalizing Graphyte's Trusted Risk Intelligence for External Agents

As financial institutions and government agencies deploy agentic AI, they face a new challenge: turning AI agents from assistants into trusted operators within risk workflows — a leap that no AI agents can make without trusted intelligence, enterprise controls, and governance. Graphyte Agentic Middleware represents a new generation of agentic AI systems for financial crime detection and response. Designed to help AI agents execute complex workflows across risk operations, it is a critical orchestration layer that helps agents to ground decisions in accurate, explainable, and auditable data.

By aggregating internal, third-party, and open-source data and applying AI entity resolution and relationship intelligence, Graphyte Agentic Middleware enables AI agents to accelerate investigations, uncover hidden networks, and support high-confidence decisions at enterprise scale, all while preserving regulatory compliance, governance, and human oversight.

"Modern financial crime operations require accuracy, speed, scale, and explainability simultaneously — there is no acceptable tradeoff among them in regulated environments," said Ari Tuchman, CEO and co-founder of Quantifind. "As AI transforms risk operations, success will depend on governed AI systems grounded in trusted intelligence and human oversight. Quantifind continues to be the trusted choice for these AI risk applications."

Accelerating Global Growth and Customer Impact

Quantifind has generated rapid, profitable growth and has demonstrated an ability to deliver measurable operational and economic impact at enterprise scale. An independent Celent economic analysis estimated that Tier 1 banks deploying Quantifind's Graphyte™ AI-native Risk Intelligence platform across KYC and sanctions screening alone could reduce annual alert-processing costs by up to $177.9 million, driven by substantially lower false positives and higher-confidence risk decisions.

This growth investment will accelerate Quantifind's international expansion across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas, strengthening regional partnerships, advancing regulatory alignment, and extending localized risk intelligence capabilities to help multinational financial institutions and government agencies combat increasingly sophisticated financial crime and adapt to evolving global regulatory requirements.

"Quantifind has established itself as a leader in AI-native Risk Intelligence, a category rapidly becoming fundamental for financial institutions and government agencies," said Chris Dean, Managing Director at Summit Partners, who has joined the Quantifind Board of Directors. "The Quantifind platform is designed to combine high-precision intelligence, explainability, and enterprise-grade scalability to help financial institutions, fintechs, and marketplaces detect and prevent financial crime with precision and speed. We are excited to partner with Ari and the team as they work to extend their global reach and continue advancing trusted AI infrastructure for regulated risk environments."

"The financial crime landscape has fundamentally changed. Global institutions face an unprecedented challenge: managing increasingly sophisticated threats across expanding volumes of data, transactions and interconnected entities. Quantifind has built a differentiated AI-native risk intelligence platform designed to bring greater accuracy, speed and scale to these mission-critical operations. We are excited to continue supporting the company as it accelerates its global growth and category leadership," said Vibhor Rastogi, Managing Director at Citi Ventures.

About Quantifind

Quantifind is the leader in AI-native Risk Intelligence for modern risk operations. We deliver purpose-built solutions that transform how financial institutions and government agencies detect, assess, and mitigate financial crime and national security threats — including the complex networks that enable illicit finance, corruption, sanctions evasion, trafficking, and terrorism.

The Graphyte™ AI-native Risk Intelligence Platform unifies internal, third-party, and open-source data into a single, high-accuracy risk intelligence system powered by advanced entity resolution, Name Science™, dynamic risk typologies, and real-time network graph intelligence.

For more information, visit www.quantifind.com.

About Summit Partners

Summit Partners is a global growth equity firm that invests across growth sectors of the economy and, since the firm's founding in 1984, has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare, and other growth industries. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and seeks to invest in category-leading, profitable growth companies worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.summitpartners.com or follow Summit Partners on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Annalisa Camarillo, CMO [email protected]