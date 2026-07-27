Quantum Annealers Deliver Value Today, but Gate-Based Enterprise Breakthroughs Remain Years Away, Finds Info-Tech Research Group

As interest in quantum computing grows, many organizations face challenges in determining where the technology can deliver tangible business value. New insights from Info-Tech Research Group show that current applications remain concentrated in scientific exploration and highly complex optimization problems, while uncertainty around use cases and timelines continues to make investment decisions difficult. The firm's recently published blueprint, Identify and Evaluate Quantum Computing Use Cases, outlines a structured framework to help CIOs and CTOs assess feasibility, prioritize opportunities, and prepare for future advancements.

ARLINGTON, Va., July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Quantum computing continues to attract significant investment from governments, technology vendors, and research institutions, yet many organizations remain uncertain about where the technology can deliver meaningful business value. While advances in quantum hardware continue, identifying practical enterprise use cases and determining when organizations should invest remain significant challenges. To help CIOs and IT leaders make informed decisions, Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, has published its new blueprint, Identify and Evaluate Quantum Computing Use Cases, providing a practical framework to evaluate quantum opportunities based on business value, technical feasibility, and organizational readiness.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Three-Step Approach to Identifying Quantum Computing Use Cases

Though gate-based quantum computing is often positioned as the next major breakthrough in enterprise technology, Info-Tech's blueprint findings suggest that widespread enterprise value from it remains years away, with a few exceptions. The firm notes that while AI has scaled rapidly across industries, quantum computing is expected to deliver value across a much narrower set of highly complex problems.

"Some people view quantum computing as the next AI, but that comparison doesn't really hold up," says Brian Jackson, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Quantum computing is far more specialized and harder to implement. But for the right kinds of problems, like complex molecular interactions in pharmaceutical or chemical manufacturing, it could be transformational. CIOs should focus on identifying targeted use cases now so they are prepared to act when the technology matures."

While large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers remain years away, Info-Tech's resource indicates that quantum annealing and quantum-inspired algorithms are already delivering value in select scenarios, particularly in solving complex optimization challenges.

Focus on Five Key Types of Problems

Info-Tech's methodology identifies five key types of problems where quantum computing shows the most potential:

Quantum Simulation: Simulating the behavior of particles at the subatomic level with greater accuracy. Optimization: Finding the best solution among a vast number of possibilities. Sampling and Search: Navigating vast spaces of potential solutions or probabilistic distributions. AI and Machine Learning: Using optimization, sampling, and search methods to improve and accelerate AI. Decryption: Leveraging quantum algorithms to weaken and crack current encryption standards.

Even within these areas, the firm's findings reveal that only a limited subset of use cases is expected to deliver a true advantage, and often not in the near term. Info-Tech's blueprint highlights that significant commercial breakthroughs for gate-based quantum computing are most likely to emerge between 2032 and 2035 and will depend on highly complex applications in industries such as manufacturing, energy, and logistics.

Organizational Readiness Remains a Barrier

The Identify and Evaluate Quantum Computing Use Cases blueprint emphasizes that identifying a viable use case is only part of the challenge. Many organizations lack the specialized talent, infrastructure, partnerships, and strategic alignment required to act on quantum opportunities, which can delay progress even as the technology evolves.

The firm advises that the priority today should be to explore and prepare rather than rush adoption. Enterprises that take a structured approach to evaluating use cases will be better positioned to capitalize on quantum computing as it matures.

Info-Tech's Three-Step Approach to Identifying Quantum Computing Use Cases

To support IT leaders in assessing and prioritizing potential opportunities in quantum computing, Info-Tech's blueprint outlines a structured three-step process:

Understand the Technology: Establish a baseline understanding and shared glossary of quantum computing concepts across the organization. Identify the Right Use Cases: Focus on problems within the organization that align with quantum computing's strengths. Evaluate Use Cases: Assess the value, challenges, feasibility, complexity, and priority of each use case to guide investment decisions.

The firm's framework is supported by a quantum computing use case catalog, an actionable tool designed to help organizations evaluate opportunities and advance key phases of the roadmap.

For timely and exclusive commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Brian Jackson, and access to the complete Identify and Evaluate Quantum Computing Use Cases blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group