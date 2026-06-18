Quantum Communication Fieldlab Rotterdam moves quantum-secure communication from pilot to operational use

Founding partners INSPIR8ION, Eurofiber, Q*Bird, Cisco and CGI launch QCFR on 18 June at RDM Next, creating a practical environment to test, validate and operationalise quantum-secure communication for critical and public infrastructure.

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quantum Communication Fieldlab Rotterdam (QCFR) was launched today at RDM Next in Rotterdam. The Fieldlab marks a transition from earlier pilots to the next phase of quantum-secure communication: testing, validation and operational application in real-world infrastructure settings. QCFR provides a collaborative environment where technologies, use cases and implementation models can be validated and prepared for adoption across critical and public infrastructure.

Quantum computers are expected, over time, to break parts of the encryption that currently protects digital communication. Quantum-secure communication is intended to help organisations prepare for that shift. That's important not only for technology specialists, but for the everyday systems people rely on to live their lives including banking, medical data, government communication, as well as the digital infrastructure behind ports, energy grids and other public and vital services.

This includes addressing the so-called 'harvest now, decrypt later' risk, where sensitive data intercepted today may become vulnerable in the future. QCFR has been launched to help translate these challenges into practical action now: by testing technologies, assessing implementation conditions and building the operational understanding required for trusted deployment.

QCFR builds on a proven foundation in Rotterdam. In 2024, a consortium including the Port of Rotterdam Authority, Q*Bird, Cisco, Eurofiber, Portbase, Intermax and InnovationQuarter realised what was presented as the world's first scalable quantum internet connection in the port of Rotterdam. That pilot proved that quantum-secure communication can work in a demanding, real-world port environment. QCFR is the logical next step towards broader testing, validation and operational readiness.

In 2025, Eurofiber and Q*Bird secured €1 million in support for the QUEST project, which enables Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) across two of Eurofiber's main data centres in the Randstad and deploys operational quantum-secure infrastructure, including commercial QKD services that customers can purchase, lease or consume as a managed service. Together, the two initiatives accelerate the deployment and adoption of quantum-secure communications in the Netherlands.

The Fieldlab will focus on quantum-secure communication, including QKD-based environments and advanced QKD protocols. Built around real infrastructure and practical implementation challenges, QCFR will assess technical resilience, interoperability, operational feasibility and integration into existing infrastructure environments.

QCFR also supports capability development, knowledge transfer and practical learning to inform future certification and assurance approaches for trusted adoption at larger scale.

"With the QCFR fieldlab, our partners in Rotterdam and across Zuid-Holland are taking the next step in quantum-secure communication. Secure communication is a key issue not only for the vital operations in Europe's busiest port, but also for critical infrastructure and government organisations in our greater region. By rolling up their sleeves in collaboration, the QCFR consortium captures a great economic opportunity and is set to make an important contribution to Europe's security."

- Meindert Stolk, Regional Minister for Economy & Innovation of the Province of Zuid-Holland

QCFR is founded by INSPIR8ION, Eurofiber, Q*Bird, Cisco and CGI. INSPIR8ION acts as QCFR Manager and coordinates the Fieldlab; Eurofiber provides the digital infrastructure and data centre environment; Q*Bird contributes its quantum-secure communication technology; Cisco brings networking technology for government and enterprise use; and CGI delivers system integration. They are supported by the Port of Rotterdam, the Municipality of Rotterdam, InnovationQuarter and the Province of Zuid-Holland, which provide the real-world infrastructure, public-sector engagement and regional development that anchor QCFR in the Rotterdam port and the wider Zuid-Holland ecosystem.

The launch event brings together representatives from government, industry, knowledge institutions and the broader innovation ecosystem. With QCFR, Rotterdam strengthens its position as a leading environment for the testing, validation and operational adoption of quantum-secure communications, supporting broader Dutch and European ambitions around digital resilience, trusted connectivity and strategic autonomy.

Website: www.qcfr.eu

Notes to editors

QCFR stands for Quantum Communication Fieldlab Rotterdam.

QCFR focuses on the next phase of quantum-secure communication: moving from pilots and demonstrations towards validation, operationalisation and trusted implementation in real-world infrastructure settings.

The Fieldlab builds on earlier Rotterdam quantum-secure communication developments, including the 2024 port pilot and related regional initiatives.

The QUEST project, focused on enabling Quantum Key Distribution across two Eurofiber data centres in the Randstad, is supported through Kansen voor West III and co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund and the Province of Zuid-Holland. QCFR complements that line of development by providing a collaborative environment for broader validation, interoperability and operational learning.

Founding partners: INSPIR8ION, Eurofiber, Q*Bird, Cisco and CGI.

Strategic partners: Port of Rotterdam, Municipality of Rotterdam, InnovationQuarter and Province of Zuid-Holland.

The advanced protocols studied at QCFR include Measurement-Device-Independent Quantum Key Distribution (MDI-QKD).

Organisations can get involved by bringing forward relevant use cases, exploring technology validation opportunities and exchanging knowledge with QCFR partners on implementation challenges around quantum-secure communication. Further information about participation, intake and contact points will be made available through www.qcfr.eu.

SOURCE INSPIR8ION