Quantum Computing Inc. Announces Framework Agreement with Planck Dynamics to Deploy NeuraWave Photonic Reservoir Computer As A Foundational Platform For Next-Generation AI Applications

Initial commercial commitment establishes a pathway for deployment of up to 100 NeuraWave systems, representing potential value in excess of $10 million

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, quantum optics and integrated photonics technology company, today announced that it has received a purchase order and entered into a framework agreement with Planck Dynamics (the "Customer"), a portfolio company of The Netherlands based defense technology investment firm NUNC Capital BV, to deploy QCi's NeuraWave photonic reservoir computer as a foundational platform for next-generation AI applications.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Customer has issued an initial purchase order for five NeuraWave systems, with delivery expected during 2026. The agreement also establishes a commercial framework designed to support scaled deployment of NeuraWave systems as end-user milestones are achieved and representing a potential aggregate program value in excess of $10 million. Future purchase orders beyond the initial order are contingent upon the Customer's achievement of specified program milestones and other customary conditions and, accordingly, are not guaranteed.

"We believe photonic reservoir computing represents an important new computing architecture for AI workloads that must operate at the edge, where data are generated," said Yong Meng Sua, Chief Technology Officer at QCi. "With NeuraWave, we're giving organizations a highly differentiated path to deploy real-time intelligence for temporal AI and time-series applications, without dependence on centralized compute infrastructure."

"The significance of this agreement extends well beyond the sale of the hardware. Planck Dynamics selected NeuraWave as a foundational technology platform and made an initial commercial commitment that provides a pathway for scaled deployment over time. We believe this validates both the performance of our technology and its ability to address emerging AI infrastructure requirements at commercial scale," said Pouya Dianat, Chief Revenue Officer at QCi.

The Customer's program is focused on advancing next-generation reservoir computing architectures utilizing an electro-optic approach to artificial intelligence processing. The initiative is intended to support a broad range of applications spanning commercial and government markets, with an emphasis on enabling AI-at-the-edge capabilities in environments where low latency, power efficiency, and real-time decision-making are critical.

"Planck Dynamics was created to bring real-time insights to tactical operators at the frontlines. We work at the tip of the spear, ensuring that the right decision can be made with zero latency. To accomplish this in an environment with sensor overload, next-generation AI algorithms are needed, along with a full leap in technology capability. That is why Planck has partnered with QCi, developing our high-demand AI applications with advanced electro-optic computing built to work in low thermal footprint, low power, edge-native environments. We are excited to establish a foundation for a long-term collaboration with QCi as we build solutions that uniquely support the extraordinary demands of NATO and allied forces worldwide," said Nathan Eskue, Managing Director, Planck Dynamics.

"Planck Dynamic's collaboration with QCi represents a tangible step forward in bringing advanced nonlinear photonics capabilities into the European defense domain. That QCi has selected Planck Dynamics as an early commercialization and development partner for NeuraWave underscores the strategic nature of this collaboration. As the lead investor and main shareholder, NUNC Capital has supported Planck Dynamics from an early stage, providing not only capital but also access to defense networks, validation pathways, and initial market traction. This partnership reflects the kind of company NUNC aims to build and scale, one that translates cutting-edge innovation into deployable capabilities for the men and women on the ground," said Bram Oostvogel, Founding Partner, NUNC Capital BV.

The agreement supports the Customer's efforts to develop and deploy electro-optic computing technologies designed to address emerging requirements for advanced data-intensive applications across multiple operating environments, with both companies working together to accelerate the adoption of photonic reservoir computing for advanced temporal AI and machine learning applications.

The agreement represents a significant commercial milestone for QCi's NeuraWave system and further validates the growing market interest in photonic computing technologies for artificial intelligence applications. NeuraWave leverages photonic reservoir computing to address temporal AI and time-series machine learning workloads, enabling the efficient processing of complex, data-intensive applications where speed, power efficiency, and AI at the edge analysis are critical. The architecture is particularly well-suited for distributed AI deployments at the network edge, where moving large volumes of data to centralized computing resources may be impractical or undesirable.

The collaboration aligns with QCi's vision of expanding access to advanced computing technologies by bringing photonic AI capabilities into real-world commercial applications. The companies will commence technical kickoff activities and execute a formal Statement of Work to establish development milestones, integration objectives, and deployment schedules. The collaboration is expected to accelerate the adoption of photonic computing technologies in emerging AI markets.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) is a quantum optics and integrated photonics company focused on delivering accessible, scalable, and cost-effective quantum machines and photonic solutions. The Company provides foundry services for thin-film lithium niobate ("TFLN") photonic chips and offers a vertically integrated portfolio spanning photonics components, subsystems, and full-stack systems.

Designed to operate at room-temperature with low-power requirements, QCi's technologies enable practical deployment across high-growth markets, including high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, aerospace and defense, and advanced sensing and imaging.

Headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, QCi has operations in Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts and Virginia. By combining advanced materials, device engineering, and scalable manufacturing, QCi delivers integrated quantum and photonics technologies, accelerating commercialization and real-world adoption.

Company Contact:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

[email protected]

About Planck Dynamics

Planck Dynamics is a Netherlands-based defense technology company that puts split-second, trustworthy AI in the hands of the units operating at the tactical edge. Its platform, RAPTR (Rapid Action Platform for Theater Resolution), brings together edge data governance, a certified AI runtime, and quantum-inspired photonic compute in a single ruggedized platform for mounted land forces, special forces, border protection, and tactical intelligence units. RAPTR runs where other tactical AI cannot, keeps a unit's data at its fingertips, and amplifies the operator's judgement to create a sustained, asymmetric advantage. The company is built inside TU Delft's House of Quantum and is backed by NUNC Capital. For more information, visit www.planckdynamics.ai.

About NUNC Capital

NUNC Capital is a Netherlands-based investment firm founded in 2013 that builds and scales defense technology companies supporting NATO and allied forces. The firm focuses on critical domains including advanced materials, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, new energy, quantum technologies, unmanned systems, and mission-critical software. NUNC combines capital with deep defense market expertise, an international network, and access to key stakeholders across government and industry. It works closely with early-stage companies to validate technologies, secure initial deployment opportunities, and accelerate operational and commercial traction. Through this approach, NUNC develops and scales companies that deliver practical, mission-relevant capabilities to those operating on the front lines. For more information, visit www.nunccapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements and forecasts, generally identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "enhance," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of QCi and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including the sale of additional NeuraWave units beyond the initial purchase order, the ability of NeuraWave to address AI infrastructure requirements at commercial scale, the Customer's achievement of specified milestones, and the ability of reservoir computing to address demanding applications, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, QCi undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

SOURCE Quantum Computing Inc.