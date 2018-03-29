NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368770







According to "Global Quantum Cryptography Market By Component, By Enterprise, By Application, By End-User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023", quantum cryptography market was valued at around $ 328 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 25% to surpass $ 1.2 billion by 2023. With growing IoT market, which encompasses IIoT, smart grids, smart cities, smart consumer wearables, smart appliances and smartphones, the need to secure data is also increasing, thereby paving way for quantum cryptography. Further, rising concerns for data security due to rapid surge in the number of cyber attacks over the past few years is expected to continue boosting the quantum cryptography market across the globe in the coming years. Global Quantum Cryptography market is controlled by ID Quantique SA, MagiQ Technologies Inc., Quintessence Labs Pty Ltd., Qubitekk Inc., Qutools GmbH, Crypta Labs, NuCrypt LLC, QuNu Labs, SK Telecom and Toshiba Corporation, among others.



"Global Quantum Cryptography Market By Component, By Enterprise, By Application, By End-User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023", discusses the following aspects of quantum cryptography market:

•Quantum Cryptography Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Component (Hardware & Service), By Enterprise (Large & Small Enterprise), By Application (Data Base Encryption, Network Layer Encryption, etc.), By End-User, By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

•To gain an in-depth understanding of quantum cryptography in global market

•To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

•To help industry consultants, quantum cryptography manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

•To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

•To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

•To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with quantum cryptography manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368770



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-cryptography-market-was-valued-at-around--328-million-in-2017-and-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-over-25-to-surpass--12-billion-by-2023-300621840.html