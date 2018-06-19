Quantum to Showcase End-to-End Data Management and Large-Scale Storage Solution for HPC Environments at ISC High Performance 2018

[Click to tweet: Come see @QuantumCorp @StorNext performance leadership and intelligent data management at #ISC18 booth C-1111 #HPC https://qntm.co/isc2018]

"As storage requirements for sensor generated data, scientific research and advanced supercomputing resources evolve, Quantum continues to invest in a solution stack and technology ecosystem to manage the largest file counts and most demanding storage environments on the globe," said Molly Presley, vice president, product management and global marketing at Quantum. "By providing advanced data management for cost-effective archiving, as well as low-latency, high-performance storage in one end-to-end global namespace, Quantum offers significant value to customers seeking a unified and balanced storage solution."

High Performance and Scalability for HPC Workflows: Xcellis Scale-out NAS

Quantum will demonstrate how StorNext-powered Xcellis Scale-out NAS storage solutions provide integrated data protection and policy-driven tiering for large data sets, as well as industry-leading high performance for data intensive workflows. Recent testing shows Xcellis can deliver streaming performance to a single NFS client at 2.1 GB/s, and up to 4.8GB/s to a single distributed LAN client over a 40GbE network. For a client accessing a single Xcellis Scale-out NAS appliance over two 100-GbE connections — where the data path between client and storage is direct to NVMe storage presented by NVMesh as block-level devices — peak performance through the file system was recorded at 17 GB/s, outperforming enterprise-class NAS providers and NAS-focused startups for HPC projects.

More Quantum Highlights at ISC 2018

Quantum experts will be available to discuss the latest developments in tape archive solutions, new iRODS testing, and data migration services:

Petascale-class Tape Libraries Now with LTO ® -8: Quantum's tape libraries lead the industry in density, performance, and reliability, and the company will showcase one of its most advanced libraries at ISC, the Scalar i6. This library takes advantage of LTO-8 tape media which was introduced earlier in the year, making the economics of an on-premise archive even better for protecting and preserving massive amounts of data.

Quantum recently joined the iRODS consortium, and successfully tested Xcellis Scale-out NAS with iRODS as a fully compatible storage solution. Quantum will highlight environments and use cases that stand to benefit most from this combined solution. Data Migration Services: Quantum now offers assistance to customers migrating from legacy or end of life archive solutions such as HPSS and Oracle HSM with professional service expertise and a new software utility. Quantum will demonstrate how this service adds longevity to existing customer assets while providing a migration path to StorNext Storage Manager — an improved and feature rich HSM for long-term data preservation.

Quantum to Present at ISC 2018

Quantum subject matter experts will present sessions at both the Vendor Showdown and Exhibitor Forum:

Title: Quantum Storage and Data Management Solutions

Presenter: Laura Shepard, senior director of technical marketing and product management, Quantum

Date: Monday, June 25, 2018

Time: 2:35 p.m.

Location: Panorama 2 & 3, Messe Frankfurt, Germany

Title: Intelligent Data Management

Presenter: Jason Coari, Scale-out storage solutions director, Quantum

Date: Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Time: 10:20 a.m.

Location: Exhibition Hall, Messe Frankfurt, Germany

Additional Resources

For more details on performance testing for Xcellis Scale-out NAS powered by StorNext: https://www.quantum.com/nas-performance

Learn about integrated protection for unstructured data with Xcellis Scale-out NAS: https://www.quantum.com/self-protecting-storage

For materials Quantum will distribute at ISC, including the HPC Storage and StorNext AEL Archive Technology Briefs: https://www.quantum.com/isc-frankfurt

