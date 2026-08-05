QuantumSpace Announces Appointment of Sean Sykes as CEO

Experienced technology executive to lead market expansion for QuantumSpace's AI-powered imaging analysis and data intelligence solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantumSpace, an AI-powered data and visual intelligence technology company, today announced the appointment of Sean Sykes as Chief Executive Officer. Sykes has over 30 years of experience leading enterprise AI strategy, digital transformation, and complex technology engagements across global enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses.

"Sean is exactly the savvy, experienced executive we need to lead QuantumSpace in its next phase of growth," said Federico Pignatelli Della Leonessa, Chairman of QuantumSpace. "QuantumSpace is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative, AI-powered image analysis technologies that solve problems and create value across healthcare, energy, industrial infrastructure, aerospace, art, and collectibles. We are thrilled to have Sean at the helm of the company as we expand our platform into new verticals."

Sykes most recently served as CTO of Sykes Tech Consulting, leading enterprise AI strategy initiatives and driving operational efficiencies and competitive advantages across regulated and high-growth industries, including healthcare and industrial infrastructure. He previously served as CTO for Avelead Consulting, Vice President of Technology & Development for Hospice Source LLC, and Chief Information Officer for Flow LED Technologies, among other roles. He holds an MBA from the University of Connecticut.

"QuantumSpace is entering a new era of growth. Our visual intelligence platform is already transforming how teams detect change, manage risk, and make informed decisions. Now we're accelerating that momentum to deliver breakthrough results for a range of industries." said Sean Sykes, CEO of QuantumSpace. "I am very pleased to join this talented team of innovators and look forward to expanding our purpose-built offerings to reach new markets and growing our customer base."

Sykes brings a wealth of experience in the biomedical and industrial sectors, which are major strategic focuses for the company. QuantumSpace's flagship offering for biomedical applications and Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) is QLens, an image analysis software that helps medical and SHM teams review imaging with speed, consistency, and unparalleled precision. QLens automates image comparison so clinicians and engineers can focus on expert judgment rather than manual detection. The software applies longitudinal imaging AI to compare images across time, highlights meaningful visual changes, and explains what has changed in clear semantic terms, while leaving diagnosis and final judgment with clinicians.

Biomedical imaging analysis is one application of QuantumSpace's advanced visual intelligence platform. The underlying technology is the basis of additional highly-specialized solutions for the energy, industrial infrastructure, aerospace, and arts sectors.

About QuantumSpace

QuantumSpace is a technology company specializing in AI computer vision and advanced visual intelligence solutions that transform images into structured, actionable data. Our software empowers organizations in a wide range of industries to monitor change, extract meaningful insights, and make decisions grounded in reliable, measurable results while keeping track of the status of their products. QuantumSpace offers purpose-built tools for healthcare, energy, industrial infrastructure, aerospace, art, and collectibles. For more information, visit quantumspace.ai

SOURCE QuantumSpace