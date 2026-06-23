Quark Expeditions Launches Arctic 2028 and Antarctic 2028/2029 with New Ways to Explore the Polar Regions

In its earliest-ever season launch, Quark introduces the Guided Photography Program, first-ever Expedition Extensions, a new Canadian Arctic voyage, and the return of Tundra to Table across more than 70 polar departures

SEATTLE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, dedicated exclusively to the polar regions since 1991, today launches its Arctic 2028 and Antarctic 2028/2029 seasons, marking the earliest season launch in the company's 35-year history. Featuring more than 70 departures across the Arctic and Antarctica, the new season introduces new opportunities for exploration, including the Guided Photography Program, Quark's first-ever Expedition Extensions, a new Canadian Arctic voyage through the Northwest Passage, and the return of Tundra to Table, a culinary experience developed and delivered in partnership with the Greenlandic chef collective Igapall.

Jonas Fellenstein, Quark Expeditions

"What makes the polar regions so powerful is that no two experiences are ever the same," said Sam Seward, President of Quark Expeditions. "This season gives travelers even more opportunities to engage with these destinations through exploration, learning, wildlife encounters, and cultural experiences, while staying true to the spirit of adventure that has defined Quark Expeditions for more than 35 years."

All-New: Guided Photography Program

Launching across both Antarctic 2028/2029 and Arctic 2028, the Guided Photography Program builds on Quark's long-standing commitment to photography and field-based learning in the polar regions. Developed with support from Quark's experienced expedition team, the program offers dedicated instruction and small-group access designed around the unique conditions of polar photography. Each excursion is capped at 16 participants, led by a dedicated Lead Photo Guide, and structured around four key elements:

Priority Zodiac positioning for optimal field angles

Slower-paced field time designed around shooting conditions

Daily workshops and image reviews with the Lead Photo Guide

A learn-shoot-share cadence throughout the expedition

All-New: Expedition Extensions

As part of its commitment to offering travelers more ways to explore, Quark is introducing its first-ever Expedition Extensions. Available before and after select voyages, the curated experiences showcase the landscapes, cultures, and communities that serve as gateways to the polar regions. Highlights include guided exploration of Torres del Paine National Park in Patagonia, visits to Iguazu Falls, wellness experiences in Finland, and journeys through Iceland's volcanic landscapes.

Antarctic 2028/2029: Science, Wildlife, and the Sub-Antarctic

Quark's Antarctic 2028/2029 season explores five remarkable regions, including the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands, Patagonia, and the rarely visited Emperor Penguin colony at Snow Hill Island. Accessible by helicopter from Ultramarine and subject to ice conditions, Snow Hill Island remains one of the most exclusive wildlife experiences in Antarctica.

Research and conservation remain central to the season. Ari Friedlaender of the Friedlaender Lab at the University of California, San Diego, returns for the Antarctic Marine Mammals voyage aboard World Voyager, where guests can engage directly with marine mammal research, contribute to citizen science initiatives focused on whale identification, and listen to whale vocalizations through portable hydrophones.

Across both seasons, Quark will provide 470 cruise nights to research partners and scientists conducting fieldwork in the polar regions, supporting ongoing wildlife, conservation, and climate research initiatives. Confirmed partners include Seabird Watch, SmartICE, Penguin Watch, and Saving Marion Island's Seabirds.

Arctic 2028: Five Regions, New Itineraries, and the Return of Tundra to Table

New for 2028, a Canadian Arctic voyage explores the remote Northwest Passage, continuing Quark's tradition of bringing travelers to some of the most remote and least-visited regions on Earth. The itinerary features visits to Arctic Bay and Lancaster Sound and expands access to one of the Arctic's most legendary expedition routes.

Beyond the new voyage, Arctic 2028 spans five regions: Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland, the Canadian Arctic, and Atlantic Canada, showcasing extraordinary wildlife, dramatic landscapes, and diverse cultures.

Returning for four Arctic 2028 voyages aboard Ultramarine, Tundra to Table explores Indigenous food traditions and culinary storytelling. Co-developed with Quark's partners at Igapall, the program highlights regional ingredients, local perspectives, and the cultural traditions that shape life in the North.

Past guests received exclusive early access beginning June 16, 2026, before public bookings open on June 23, 2026. An Early Booking Bonus will be available for travelers who reserve while inventory lasts.

For more information on Quark Expeditions' Arctic 2028 and Antarctic 2028/2029 seasons, visit QuarkExpeditions.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Weiss | PR & Communications, Quark Expeditions

[email protected] | +1 626-321-7658

About Quark Expeditions:

Quark Expeditions has been dedicated exclusively to the polar regions since 1991. Combining deep expertise with a passion for exploration, Quark helps travelers experience the Arctic and Antarctica through one of the industry's most experienced expedition teams and innovative opportunities to explore on and beyond the ship. By helping guests spend more time off ship and closer to the destination, Quark delivers immersive wildlife, cultural, educational, and adventure experiences in some of the world's most remote and extraordinary places. For more information, please visit QuarkExpeditions.com.

SOURCE Quark Expeditions