Quasar Medical Acquires Nitinol Design and Development Center

Acquisition Expands Quasar's Technology Organization and Adds Nitinol Design, Development, and Manufacturing Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quasar Medical, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in minimally invasive medical devices, announced the acquisition of the Medres' Nitinol Design and Development Center in San Diego, California, today. The acquisition significantly expands Quasar's capabilities in advanced Nitinol design, development, and manufacturing, while strengthening its global technology organization under the leadership of Christine Trepanier, Senior Vice President of Technology.

Quasar Medical's newly acquired Nitinol Design and Development Center in San Diego, California. The facility expands Quasar's design, development, and manufacturing capabilities for advanced Nitinol technologies.

The transaction includes the 10,000-square-foot site in San Diego, CA, established in 2024, with dedicated Nitinol operations, engineering talent, and manufacturing capabilities. Medres International will continue operating its remaining business independently, while Quasar assumes responsibility for the Nitinol business and its customers.

As demand continues to grow for increasingly sophisticated minimally invasive devices, Nitinol remains one of the industry's most important enabling technologies. By integrating the San Diego team into Quasar's global engineering and manufacturing network, customers will gain access to expanded technical expertise, accelerated product development, and a seamless path from concept through commercial manufacturing at Quasar's Tecate, Mexico facility, just a 1-hour drive from San Diego.

Alex Wallstein, Chief Executive Officer of Quasar Medical, said:

"The acquisition of the San Diego Nitinol Design and Development Center represents a step change as part of Quasar's long-term growth strategy. Nitinol is a foundational technology for many of today's most advanced devices, both in minimally invasive disposables and implantables. Leading the integration of the new San Diego site with our other development centers in Israel and Galway will be no other than Christine Trepanier, our SVP Technology and a recognized leader in surface technology. In addition, we are adding visionary talent, including Tom Duerig, Senior Advisor, who introduced Nitinol to medical devices as founder of NDC. This is a significant upgrade of Quasar to a whole new level of expertise."

Expanding Quasar's Technology Platform

The San Diego facility will become Quasar Medical's Nitinol Design and Development Center, serving as a hub for advanced Nitinol design, development, process engineering, and manufacturing. Working alongside Quasar's global technology and manufacturing teams, the facility will support customers throughout every stage of the product lifecycle—from concept development and prototyping through process validation and high-volume production.

The acquisition enhances Quasar's ability to provide:

Comprehensive Nitinol Expertise . Advanced design, development, prototyping, process optimization, and precision manufacturing capabilities, including laser cutting, shape setting, and electropolishing.

Advanced design, development, prototyping, process optimization, and precision manufacturing capabilities, including laser cutting, shape setting, and electropolishing. Integrated Product Development. Early engineering collaboration combined with Quasar's expertise in catheters, balloons, steerable systems, microsensors, and complex assemblies.

Early engineering collaboration combined with Quasar's expertise in catheters, balloons, steerable systems, microsensors, and complex assemblies. Accelerated Time to Market. Seamless transition from innovation and prototype development to global commercial manufacturing.

Seamless transition from innovation and prototype development to global commercial manufacturing. Global Scale and Quality. Access to Quasar's worldwide manufacturing network, supported by ISO 13485-certified facilities and proven operational excellence.

Christine Trepanier, Senior Vice President of Technology at Quasar Medical, said:

"The addition of the San Diego Nitinol Design and Development Center significantly strengthens Quasar's global technology organization. By bringing together world-class Nitinol expertise with our existing design, development, and manufacturing capabilities, we can support customers earlier in the product lifecycle and provide a seamless path from concept through commercialization. This investment expands our ability to solve complex engineering challenges while accelerating innovation for the next generation of minimally invasive medical devices."

The acquisition reflects Quasar's continued investment in advanced technologies and engineering expertise, enabling medical device innovators to develop increasingly complex, high-performance products while leveraging Quasar's global manufacturing capabilities for successful commercialization.

Dr. Chris Cheng, CEO and Chairman of Medres International, said:

"We are excited about the future of the Nitinol Center we built within Medres. We are confident that under the stewardship of Quasar, the Nitinol Center in San Diego will thrive with dramatically increased resources and customer reach to achieve its full potential. While Medres will fully support Quasar in the transition, the divestiture of this site also enables Medres to focus on the growth of our headquarters in Hungary."

About Quasar Medical

Quasar Medical is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with more than 38 years of experience delivering innovative solutions for minimally invasive medical devices. From design and development through full-scale manufacturing, Quasar partners with leading medical device companies to bring complex technologies to market with speed, quality, and precision.

With 11 global locations and approximately 5,000 employees, Quasar provides expertise across complex catheters, medical balloons, steerable systems, Nitinol technologies, EM sensors, and complex assemblies. ISO 13485:2016 certified and compliant with cGMP standards, Quasar combines global scale with engineering excellence to help customers accelerate innovation and improve patient outcomes.

For more information about Quasar Medical and its expanded Nitinol capabilities, visit www.quasarmedical.com.

About Medres International

At Medres, we connect ideas to expertise, create high-performance devices with precision and speed, and deliver proven solutions — from minimally-invasive surgical systems to implants, as well as balloons, catheters, and full catheter-based systems. As a full-service CDMO, we help the world's leading MedTech innovators bring breakthroughs to market with confidence.

www.medres-group.com

SOURCE Quasar Medical