Queen V Launches New "That's What V Said" Campaign

The "That's What V Said" campaign was created as an opportunity to define new terms for feminine health and wellness by taking the tired, sexist joke, "that's what she said," and turning it on its head to reclaim the conversation about your vagina. The concept features a fresh take on a 1960s look to break the nostalgic boundaries of traditional feminine care thinking. With fun, modern messaging and a satirical wink, the combination of the formats is presented in a cliché-busting way for the new generation of empowered women. The 45 second commercial is viewable via YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qo5dzGe6L8M&feature=youtu.be ) and will be programmed across Facebook, Instagram and Google with future plans for wild postings and other potential activations.

Queen V is a woman-to-woman company that seeks to revolutionize the category with trustworthy, better-for-you products bottled in fun, display-worthy packaging. Queen V is manufactured in FDA approved laboratories with products that are formulated to a 3.8-4.5 pH to match the body's natural chemistry. Current product assortment includes SKUs to heal, maintain and enjoy "your V," like the Swipe Right pH-Balanced Feminine Care Wipes, Bombshell Menstrual Discomfort Relief Bathbombs and P.S. I Lube You Organic Aloe-Based Lubricant.

"We're thrilled to launch our new campaign to combat the traditional thinking behind feminine hygiene," says Steinberg. "This video has been a labor of love and we couldn't be happier with the final product. We hope that the message empowers women to take back the word vagina and join our re-vulva-lution."



Queen V is available across multiple national retailers. Recently, Steinberg was also named to Forbes 2019 30 Under 30 for Retail & Ecommerce.

About Queen V:

Queen V is a female powered, millennial-focused feminine health and wellness company that is changing the face of the category. Founded by the daughter of a gynecologist, Queen V is dedicated to giving millennial women the royal treatment through cultivating a community of empowered women, and starting an honest conversation about feminine hygiene. The company introduced a line of easy-to-use, pH-balanced products that are free of harmful ingredients and affordable for women everywhere.

SOURCE Queen V