Quest Diagnostics Unveils Achievements in Healthcare Access, Employee Engagement and Environmental Sustainability in 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report

SECAUCUS, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leader in diagnostic information services, today unveiled its 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Quest Diagnostics 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report Reach and Impact Statistics

The theme of the report, At the Center of Healthcare, reflects Quest's connective role in healthcare as a provider of laboratory insights that empower more informed, proactive and personal care. The 2025 report details Quest's accomplishments over the last year and progress toward goals set in 2021 across the company's four strategic pillars of corporate responsibility: health access, employee and community engagement, governance and ethics, and environmental sustainability.

"Our care for the many communities we serve and live in shines through the actions we've taken to broaden healthcare access and improve our employee experience and environmental impact," said Jim Davis, Quest Diagnostics Chairman, CEO and President. "Over the past year, we made our services accessible and affordable for more patients and consumers, invested in our people, and strengthened our policies and systems in areas, such as medical quality and AI, that reflect Quest's deep focus on responsible business practice. These achievements demonstrate the passion and commitment of our nearly 57,000 employees and many collaborators across healthcare to working together to create a healthier world, one life at a time."

Report highlights:

Health access

Provided over one million discounted or donated testing requisitions to support lab testing access at a cost of more than $21 million to Quest.

Through the Quest Diagnostics Foundation, invested in nonprofits and other organizations committed to improving access to healthcare, nutrition, and vital support services for underserved populations in Baltimore, Maryland, Paterson, New Jersey, and Chicago, Illinois.

Employee and community engagement

Improved overall workforce retention by 2.1 percentage points compared to 2024 and achieved an Employee Engagement score 3 points above a healthcare industry benchmark.

Welcomed over 2,500 employees to eleven employee business networks, surpassing 11,000 members.

Governance and ethics

Added the new role of senior vice president and chief quality and regulatory affairs officer and strengthened global organizational quality and regulatory processes.

Enhanced our AI and cybersecurity governance to promote responsible use of AI and bolster systems to address emerging security threats.

Environmental sustainability

Achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001:2015 certification for the environmental management systems at our laboratories in Lewisville, Texas and Marlborough, Massachusetts, reaching our goal to certify five labs by the end of 2025.

Supported access to testing for individuals exposed to environmental health hazards, including firefighters affected by the 2025 Palisades fire in Los Angeles County and citizens in a Texas-designated cancer cluster.

To read the full report, click on 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics works across healthcare to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We help connect people, from clinicians to consumers, with laboratory insights that illuminate a path to better health. With a focus on delivering smarter, simpler testing, our insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics serves half the physicians and hospitals in the United States and one in three adult Americans each year, and our nearly 57,000 employees work together to deliver diagnostic insights that inspire actions to transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics