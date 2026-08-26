Quest Global Expands Strategic Relationship with Babcock Through Five-Year Group Engineering Services Framework

Five-year agreement expands relationship across Group Engineering Services Framework

BANGALORE, India and LONDON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Global Engineering Services Limited, one of the largest independent pure-play engineering services companies, has been appointed to Babcock International's Engineering Services Framework, strengthening its engagement with the international defence company providing engineering and support services.

The five-year agreement builds on an existing collaboration since 2023, spanning Nuclear, Marine, Aviation, Land and Mission Systems programmes and forms part of a wider Babcock strategy to build closer, long-term partnerships with key suppliers.

The latest development highlights the growing scope of engagement between the two organizations and creates opportunities to contribute to initiatives focused on scale, operational performance, affordability, and long-term resilience.

Commenting on the appointment, Gareth Watson, Strategic Business Leader, Quest Global, said, "Delivering on national strategic priorities demands more than technical competence. Our work is grounded in building resilience where it matters most, applying engineering expertise with precision, and creating outcomes that hold up under pressure. Long-term value doesn't emerge from isolated delivery; it comes from partnerships where both sides are committed to raising the standard."

The engagement draws on Quest Global's multidisciplinary capabilities, outcome focused delivery model, and international experience working across complex programmes. The company will continue to work closely with Babcock and its wider ecosystem to contribute to projects spanning multiple domains and geographies.

The expanded mandate comes at a time when organizations responsible for critical infrastructure, defence, and national capability are increasingly focused on reliability, resilience, performance, and cost-effective delivery. The appointment to the framework reflects Quest Global's engineering capability and creates additional opportunities to compete for future work.

About Quest Global

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 20 countries, with over 104 global delivery centres, our 23,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner. For more information, visit https://www.questglobal.com/

SOURCE Quest Global