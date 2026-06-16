Quick Fix Max™ ️Is Here, And It's Everything Users Have Been Asking For

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Fix Synthetic, an authorized distributor of Quick Fix products, today announced the availability of Quick Fix Max 4 oz, a newly released addition to the Quick Fix product line from Spectrum Labs. Designed to offer increased volume and a ready-to-use standalone bottle format, Quick Fix Max uses the same Quick Fix 6.4 formula trusted for more than 25 years.

Quick Fix Max is a prefilled, premixed 4-ounce synthetic urine solution formulated to simulate key urine characteristics, including pH balance, specific gravity, creatinine levels, urea, and uric acid.

The product includes a temperature strip, heating pad, and batch verification code to support product authenticity and consistency. It introduces a larger standalone format for customers who prefer a simple bottle configuration while continuing to use the current Quick Fix 6.4 formula.

"Customers have consistently looked for a larger standalone Quick Fix option," said by Chris Kennedy from Quick Fix Synthetic. "Quick Fix Max expands the existing lineup with the same trusted 6.4 formula in a format that offers more volume and better overall value."

Quick Fix Max is a larger-volume format designed to offer improved per-ounce value while maintaining the same formula specifications and batch verification process customers already rely on.

Each Quick Fix Max package includes:

4 fl oz of Quick Fix 6.4 synthetic urine

Temperature strip attached directly to the bottle

Heat pad designed to maintain temperature for several hours

Printed batch code for authenticity verification

Two-year shelf life when stored correctly

Quick Fix Max has been officially released by Spectrum Labs and is now available through quickfixsynthetic.com and authorized distributors carrying official Quick Fix products.

Quick Fix Synthetic emphasized that purchasing through authorized distributors helps ensure customers receive authentic products stored under proper conditions, reducing the risk of expired or counterfeit units commonly associated with unverified third-party sellers and online marketplaces.

The company also noted that every Quick Fix Max bottle includes a printed batch number that can be verified through the official Quick Fix batch validator to confirm authenticity and expiration status before use.

Quick Fix Max is intended for novelty, calibration, educational, and laboratory simulation purposes only. Customers are encouraged to review all applicable local and state laws before purchase or use.

About Quick Fix Synthetic

Quick Fix Synthetic is an authorized distributor of Quick Fix products, providing customers with verified formula versions, batch authentication support, and direct customer service. The company focuses on educational resources, product authenticity, and discreet customer support while offering access to the latest Quick Fix formulations and related simulation products.

For more information, visit https://www.quickfixsynthetic.com.

Contact

Chris Kennedy

Manager

[email protected]

1-866-420-4574

SOURCE Quick Fix Synthetic