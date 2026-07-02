QuickBox Fulfillment and Motivational Fulfillment Announce Strategic Merger

DENVER, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickBox Fulfillment and Motivational Fulfillment and Logistics Services today announced their merger, bringing together two industry leaders in eCommerce logistics and fulfillment under a unified mission: Deliver superior multichannel fulfillment solutions that are built on trust and empower our customers to thrive.

This strategic merger marks a significant milestone for both organizations, creating a stronger, more dynamic fulfillment partner equipped to serve multichannel and high-growth brands.

"Our organizations share a relentless focus on execution and customer success," said Irene Scharmack, CEO of the combined company. "Together, we're enhancing our ability to deliver speed, flexibility, and innovation at scale. This merger enables us to create even greater value for our customers while preserving the high-touch service quality they rely on."

Key Benefits of the Merger:

Expanded National Footprint: With 3.1 million square feet of warehouse space across seven U.S. regions, the combined 3PL offers faster order processing, improved inventory placement, and reduced transit times across key regions.

With 3.1 million square feet of warehouse space across seven U.S. regions, the combined 3PL offers faster order processing, improved inventory placement, and reduced transit times across key regions. Comprehensive Fulfillment Capabilities: Customers gain access to a full suite of end‑to‑end solutions, including DTC and B2B fulfillment, retail compliance, kitting and assembly, subscription box programs, direct selling fulfillment, returns management, and value‑added services.

Customers gain access to a full suite of end‑to‑end solutions, including DTC and B2B fulfillment, retail compliance, kitting and assembly, subscription box programs, direct selling fulfillment, returns management, and value‑added services. Enhanced Shipping Optimization: Increased shipping volume strengthens carrier relationships and pricing. An expanded dynamic parcel program leverages carrier diversification, zone skipping, and right‑size packaging to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs.

Increased shipping volume strengthens carrier relationships and pricing. An expanded dynamic parcel program leverages carrier diversification, zone skipping, and right‑size packaging to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs. Advanced Multichannel Execution: With deep expertise in retail, marketplace, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment, the merged company provides seamless order orchestration, inventory visibility, and channel integration to support complex, multichannel operations.

QuickBox and Motivational emphasized their shared commitment to a seamless integration with a "Better Together" mindset. All facilities and operations will continue without disruption, ensuring continuity for customers, partners, and employees.

About QuickBox Fulfillment Services

QuickBox is a trusted 3PL for multichannel and high-growth brands focused on quality, consumer experience, and cost efficiency. With enterprise-scale execution, high-touch service, and purpose-built technology, QuickBox delivers the operational excellence of large-scale providers with the agility and responsiveness of a boutique partner.

SOURCE QuickBox Fulfillment