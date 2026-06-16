QuickLogic to Participate in the Northland Growth Conference 2026

News provided by

QuickLogic Corporation

Jun 16, 2026, 08:02 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, Strategic Radiation Hardened and Antifuse FPGAs, and ruggedized programmable logic solutions, today announced that it will participate in the Northland Growth Conference 2026 being held virtually on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Members of QuickLogic management, including President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Faith and Chief Financial Officer Elias Nader will be available for one-on-one and small-group investor meetings throughout the conference.

To request a meeting with QuickLogic management, please contact your Northland representative or email the Company's Investor Relations team at [email protected].

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, Strategic Radiation Hardened and Antifuse FPGAs, and ruggedized programmable logic solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable low-power solutions for aerospace and defense, industrial, computing, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

QuickLogic Set to Join Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

QuickLogic Set to Join Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, Strategic Radiation Hardened and ...
QuickLogic Announces New Seven-Figure FPGA Hard IP Contract

QuickLogic Announces New Seven-Figure FPGA Hard IP Contract

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP, Strategic Radiation Hardened and Antifuse FPGAs, and ruggedized...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Semiconductors

Semiconductors

News Releases in Similar Topics