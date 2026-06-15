QUIGLEY-SIMPSON LAUNCHES NEW AI DISCOVERABILITY AND VISIBILITY OFFERING

Agency Helps Brands Improve How They Are Discovered, Understood, Referenced, and Recommended Across AI-Powered Platforms

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quigley-Simpson, the impact-obsessed independent marketing agency, today announced a new AI discoverability and visibility offering designed to help brands improve how they are discovered, understood, referenced, and recommended across AI assistants, large language models (LLMs), search engines, and digital media environments.

As consumers increasingly turn to AI-powered platforms for information, recommendations, and purchasing decisions, brands face a new challenge: ensuring accurate, credible, and authoritative information about their business is available and accessible to both people and AI systems.

"Consumers are no longer discovering brands through search engines, advertising, or social media alone," said Carl Fremont, CEO of Quigley-Simpson. "AI platforms are becoming an increasingly important source of information and recommendations. Brands must now think beyond traditional visibility and consider how they are represented across the broader AI ecosystem."

The new capability helps brands understand and improve the signals that influence how AI systems interpret, evaluate, and recommend information. Unlike point solutions focused solely on monitoring AI responses, Quigley-Simpson's approach combines communications, content, creative, media, analytics, and optimization to help brands actively strengthen their visibility and authority.

Built on the agency's integrated operating system, the offering leverages expertise from communications, creative, media, analytics, strategy, and technology teams to address this emerging challenge.

"We believe brands now need to market to both humans and machines," said Jeff Ratner, President, Media, Data & Analytics at Quigley-Simpson. "The information AI platforms use doesn't appear by accident. It is shaped by content, communications, media signals, authority, and credibility across the digital ecosystem. What differentiates our approach is our ability to move beyond diagnosis and activate solutions through integrated communications, creative, media, and analytics programs."

Historically, communications strategies were designed primarily to influence people. Today, they also influence the systems increasingly shaping consumer discovery and decision-making.

"Brands have spent decades optimizing how they communicate with consumers," said Alissa Stakgold, President Strategy and Creative Services, at Quigley-Simpson. "Now they must also consider how they communicate with the AI systems that summarize, interpret, and distribute information at scale. This capability helps brands better understand those dynamics and respond strategically."

The offering combines proprietary methodologies with leading third-party technologies, including AI visibility and monitoring platforms, while leveraging Quigley-Simpson's broader media, analytics, and intelligence infrastructure.

Initial services include:

• AI visibility and discoverability audits

• Brand authority and citation analysis

• Competitive benchmarking

• Communications and content strategy

• Creative and messaging optimization

• Media and content amplification

• AI response monitoring and reporting

• Ongoing optimization and measurement

The framework is built around five core pillars: Content, Credibility, Connections, Coverage, and Calibration.

Together, these pillars help brands strengthen the signals that influence how AI systems interpret, reference, and recommend information while improving consistency across communications, content, media, and customer experiences.

ABOUT QUIGLEY-SIMPSON:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, with an office in New York City, Quigley-Simpson is the largest WBENC-certified woman-owned advertising agency in the country and an impact-obsessed marketing partner for brands seeking measurable growth. Its fully integrated offerings span brand strategy, creative development, media planning and buying, digital performance, analytics, and AI-enabled solutions. For 25 years, Quigley-Simpson has helped brands break through growth barriers by connecting brand building with business outcomes. As a full-solutions, full-journey agency, it transforms insights into action and action into measurable impact, delivering results that drive long-term growth and competitive advantage. Clients include industry leaders such as JPMorgan Chase and Procter & Gamble, alongside high-growth brands including Generac, Simply Business, Finance of America, and Kumon. Quigley-Simpson's approach is rooted in a simple philosophy: be Brand-led, Demand-driven, and Impact-obsessed.

SOURCE Quigley-Simpson