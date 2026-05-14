Quixta Recognized as Top Web Development Company in DesignRush May 2026 Ranking

The recognition reflects Quixta's delivery of more than 200 web development projects across 30+ countries, supported by a 4.7 Google rating and a track record of building scalable, production-ready platforms.

BENGALURU, India, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning web and software development studio Quixta has been named a top web development company in DesignRush's May 2026 ranking of the best custom web development firms.

The update features 17,586 companies and evaluates providers based on technical expertise, proven project delivery, and verified client reviews.

DesignRush evaluates agencies using verified client reviews and assigns ratings based on aggregated feedback. Quixta holds a 4.8 rating on DesignRush and a 4.7 rating on Google. The platform maintains a directory of more than 40,000 agencies across service categories, locations, expertise, and client review data.

"Most companies talk about scale. The harder part is keeping delivery clean when projects multiply, and expectations differ across markets," said Anand Ashok, Founder of Quixta. "This recognition matters because it reflects repeatable execution, not one-off wins. That's what we've built the company around."

Quixta, founded in 2017, develops custom web solutions focused on functionality, usability, and consistent delivery across global markets.

The company has completed more than 500 projects in 30+ countries.

Its workflow includes:

Corporate Website Design & Development

Custom Web Application Development

UI/UX Design

Website Re-Design

SEO Services

Quixta works on fixed project scopes with defined timelines, supporting clients that require structured delivery and ongoing technical continuity.

Learn more about Quixta's development approach at Custom Website & Software Development Services | Quixta.

About Quixta

Quixta is a global digital agency that creates custom websites, web apps, and software platforms designed to meet client goals and support growth. The team applies strategic UX/UI thinking alongside structured engineering to build scalable experiences that drive user acquisition and simplify operations.

About DesignRush

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact

Anand Ashok

Director

+91 861 823 7189

[email protected]

quixta.com

SOURCE Quixta