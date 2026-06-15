R3 Printing Launches R3 Printer and Announces R3 Printer Ultra Shipping August 31

After eight years in stealth, American 3D printing company R3 Printing emerges with two industrial printers built around a simple philosophy: deliver the most value to the people who rely on these machines every day.

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- R3 Printing today announced the successful launch of R3 Printer earlier this year and confirmed that R3 Printer Ultra will begin shipping on August 31, 2026.

For most companies, product launches mark the beginning of a journey. For R3, they mark the culmination of one.

After eight years of development, iteration, setbacks, breakthroughs, and an unwavering commitment to building something real, R3 Printing has officially emerged from stealth with two industrial 3D printers designed to challenge the status quo in additive manufacturing.

Co-founded by Paul Sieradzki and Petra Wood, R3 began after years spent operating a 3D printing service and experiencing firsthand where existing machines fell short in real production environments. Rather than accepting those limitations, the founders set out to build the printer they wished had existed.

That decision led them down a path that was anything but easy. Over the next eight years, they quietly engineered, tested, refined, and rebuilt until the products met the standards they believed manufacturers deserved.

"There were plenty of moments when we questioned whether taking the harder path was the right decision," said Sieradzki. "We watched companies attract attention with big marketing budgets and venture capital while we stayed focused on building. We could have spent those years talking about what we were going to do. Instead, we spent them making sure we could actually do it."

The result is a product line built around reliability, usability, and long-term value rather than feature checklists and marketing claims.

For R3, reindustrializing America is not a slogan. It is a commitment to rebuilding a culture of manufacturing excellence through quality products, thoughtful engineering, and genuine respect for customers.

"We believe American manufacturing became great because companies cared deeply about quality and took pride in what they built," said Wood. "That's the standard we hold ourselves to every day. We build products the way we'd want products built for ourselves."

R3 Printer is already in the hands of customers, while R3 Printer Ultra expands the platform with additional capabilities for demanding industrial applications. Both systems reflect the same philosophy that has guided the company since its founding: create tools that help manufacturers produce more and better parts with less friction.

Today, R3 stands as one of the only American industrial 3D printing companies building and manufacturing its systems in the United States. The company believes that domestic manufacturing capability and customer-focused engineering will play an increasingly important role in the future of American industry.

For customers, partners, manufacturers, and members of the media interested in learning more, R3 welcomes the conversation.

If you're looking for a 3D printer built by people who have lived the problems you're trying to solve, R3 believes you'll notice the difference the moment you use one.

For more information, visit https://r3printing.com/

SOURCE R3 Printing