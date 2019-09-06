Rachael Harris And Lauren German, Stars Of 'Lucifer,' Will Host The Grace Rose Foundation 16th Annual Cystic Fibrosis Fashion Fundraiser With Performances By Skylar Stecker And Louden Swain

WHO:

Stars of the Netflix series Lucifer, including Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Aimee Garcia and Rachael Harris will be attending the 16th annual Grace Rose Foundation Cystic Fibrosis Fashion Fundraiser. The evening will include performances by 17-year-old R&B Pop Star, Skylar Stecker and Louden Swain fronted by Supernatural's Rob Benedict. Confirmed celebrity guests and award recipients include, J.R. Bourne, The 100; Emmanuelle Chriqui, Entourage, Colton Underwood, ABC's The Bachelor, Nick Viall, ABC's The Bachelor, Gilles Marini, Michael Chiklis, Ruth Connell and Kim Rhodes, Supernatural.