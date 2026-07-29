RAD Technology Medical Systems and SteelcoBelimed Provide Operational Continuity Through Modular Sterile Processing Solution for Major Northern California Medical Center

Custom modular sterile processing facility avoids disruption of surgical services during renovation of the hospital's existing department.

AVENTURA, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TSF, LLC (TSF), a wholly owned subsidiary of RAD Technology Medical Systems (RAD), in collaboration with SteelcoBelimed Inc., announces the successful delivery of a custom temporary sterilization facility, the FlexSPD, for a Level II Trauma Center within a leading integrated health system in Northern California as the hospital undertakes renovations to its existing sterile processing department.

FlexSPD, a modular sterile processing facility, enables uninterrupted sterile processing operations while a major Northern California medical center renovates its existing department.

The hospital required a temporary sterile processing solution to maintain uninterrupted surgical instrument processing during renovations to its in-house department. The hospital selected the FlexSPD solution, which integrates RAD's modular healthcare facility expertise with SteelcoBelimed's sterile processing equipment and workflow solutions.

The FlexSPD was custom-built specifically for this hospital and delivered as a fully equipped sterile processing facility. By relocating sterile processing operations outside of the main hospital building, the FlexSPD solution allows renovation work to proceed while ensuring continuity of sterile processing services that support surgical and other medical procedures.

"Projects like this demonstrate the value of flexible infrastructure solutions in healthcare," said Kenneth Wright, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at RAD Technology Medical Systems. "Hospitals undergoing renovations often face complex operational challenges. The FlexSPD maintains back-of-house critical operations to allow organizations to maintain continuity of patient care."

The FlexSPD is a fully equipped, self-contained, sterile processing facility designed for rapid deployment on hospital campuses. The modular unit includes large-capacity washer-disinfectors and sterilizers, a triple basin processing sink, ultrasonic cleaning equipment, and prep-and-pack workstations, providing a complete sterile processing workflow within a compact footprint.

The facility was delivered through an operating lease structure, allowing the hospital to access a fully operational sterile processing department without requiring capital investment while the renovation of its existing department is completed.

"The FlexSPD solution reflects the strength of our partnership with RAD and our shared commitment to helping healthcare providers maintain efficient sterile processing operations," said Dustin Dzwonkowski, President of SteelcoBelimed, Inc. "Together, we provide hospitals with flexible solutions that support both immediate operational needs and long-term infrastructure planning."

As healthcare facilities continue to modernize their infrastructure and renovate critical departments, solutions like the FlexSPD are playing an increasingly important role in maintaining uninterrupted hospital operations.

About RAD Technology Medical Systems, LLC

RAD Technology Medical Systems provides complex, design-built modular facilities for the healthcare industry. These customized, factory-fabricated solutions are completed up to 50% faster than standard construction and are installed for temporary, interim, or permanent use. RAD's Operating Leases require no capital, allowing projects to commence and complete sooner and enabling customers to generate revenue faster. For more information, visit www.radtechnology.com or contact RAD at [email protected].

About SteelcoBelimed Inc.

SteelcoBelimed is a global leader in advanced cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization solutions for the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and life science sectors. Formed through the strategic partnership of Steelco and Belimed, the company combines over 50 years of expertise to deliver innovative, customizable, and reliable systems that enhance sterile workflows and improve patient outcomes.

With a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, SteelcoBelimed operates multiple production sites across Europe, ensuring responsive service and supply chain resilience. United under the vision to "Innovate with confidence," SteelcoBelimed sets new industry standards through cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive infection control and life science solutions.

SOURCE RAD Technology Medical Systems