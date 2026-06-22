RADCOM Launches Analytics Designer Module (ADM) for Real-Time, On-Demand Network Analytics

Powered by the new RADCOM RASE real-time, adaptive streaming engine, RADCOM ADM cuts analytics changes from months-long projects to same-day deployment

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) announced today the introduction of RADCOM ADM (Analytics Designer Module), a new module of the RADCOM ACE platform. It enables network data analysts to define, configure, and deploy datasets, KPIs (key performance indicators), and alarms in real time without requiring vendor engagement, software release cycles, and service interruption, reducing change cycles from months to the same day and meeting the pace and scale of the world's leading telecom networks.

As network automation and agentic systems take hold, traditional analytics impose three constraints on operator agility. They are not dynamic: changes to data structures often require vendor engagement, a new software release, and a planned service interruption. They are not cost-efficient: simple requests can turn into months-long custom development projects. And they are not real-time: analytics often run at 15-minute resolution at best, while live troubleshooting needs sub-one-minute granularity, down to 10 seconds. RADCOM ADM is designed to address all three. It draws on both RADCOM ACE assurance data and external feeds, real-time or historical, with on-the-fly Call Detail Record (CDR) correlation.

"The pace at which network conditions change demands analytics that can keep up," said Eran Dotan Rosenberg, Vice President of Product Management at RADCOM. "With RADCOM ADM, operators can define the data they need, at the resolution they need it, and the moment they need it. The platform adapts to the operator, not the other way around. And because streaming data flows directly into RADCOM Neura's agentic AI layer, ADM serves as the data foundation that makes Neura's agents reliable and accurate, turning real-time insights into automated action."

The module is powered by RADCOM RASE (Real-time Adaptive Streaming Engine), RADCOM's new real-time analytics engine, which combines dynamic aggregation with resolution as fine as 10 seconds. Critically, it surfaces insights into the subscriber's experience as events unfold. Delivering RADCOM RASE required a fundamental rebuild of RADCOM's core infrastructure, including new in-memory databases, a new processing architecture, and new scaling approaches. This is the depth of engineering required to deliver real-time analytics at Tier-1 operator scale, and it is not easily replicated.

The result is a shared analytics foundation across RADCOM ACE: every KPI defined in RADCOM ADM flows into RADCOM ACE network analytics, RADCOM AIM anomaly detection, and RADCOM Neura's agentic AI layer, using the same KPI identifier to establish a single source of truth across the platform.

For operators, RADCOM ADM is designed to help teams that depend on network data get what they need in real time: network operations teams that need immediate, on-demand data for fault resolution; network planners and engineers that need structured planning data; and business functions such as marketing, fraud management, and device analytics that need business intelligence (BI)-grade reporting. Behind this, RADCOM ADM gives the network data analyst an Integrated Development Environment (IDE)-like workspace to define and deploy datasets, KPIs, and alarms, which each team can then access directly with appropriate permissions.

RADCOM ADM will be generally available to RADCOM ACE customers in the third quarter of 2026 as a licensed module of the RADCOM ACE platform.

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About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "may," "might," "potential," "anticipate," "plan," "designed to," "will," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses the introduction, capabilities, performance, scalability, reliability, accuracy, interoperability, and anticipated benefits of RADCOM ADM, RADCOM RASE, RADCOM ACE, RADCOM AIM, and RADCOM Neura; the ability of RADCOM ADM and RADCOM RASE to perform as expected; and the anticipated value of these innovations to installed and new customers and the timing of the expected general availability of RADCOM ADM, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the conflict in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.