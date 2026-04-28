Radiate Holdco, LLC Releases Full Year 2025 Financial Results

PRINCETON, N.J., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiate Holdco, LLC ("Radiate") announced today that it released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025 on its secure investor website. The financial results were provided in accordance with the terms of the Indentures governing Radiate's FLFO Secured Notes due 2029, FLSO Notes due 2030, 4.5% Senior Notes due 2026 and 6.5% Senior Notes due 2028 (together, the "Notes").

Access to the financial results will be limited to holders and beneficial owners of the Notes, qualified prospective investors in the Notes, holders of Radiate's term loans, and certain security analysts and market makers. Radiate will post all of its reports required to be furnished pursuant to the Indentures governing the Notes on its secure investor website maintained by Intralinks. If you meet one or more of the criteria set forth above and would like to access, but have not yet been granted access to, the secure investor website, please contact Radiate's contact below.

Contact details:

Radiate Contact: Nicole Lavander, VP Finance

Telephone: 760-703-8260

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Radiate Holdco, LLC