Radiation-hardened electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% by 2027: North America will account for 40% of the market's growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global radiation-hardened electronics market size is estimated to grow by USD 340.35 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the radiation-hardened electronics market was valued at USD 1,411.64 million. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radiation-hardened Electronics Market 2023-2027

Radiation-hardened electronics market - Five forces

The global radiation-hardened electronics market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Radiation-hardened electronics market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Radiation-hardened electronics market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on component (power management, mixed signal ICs, processors and controllers, and memory) and product type (custom-made and commercial-off-the-shelf).

The custom-made segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Custom-made radiation-hardened electronics are processing units that are programmable and customizable. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the use of high-end custom radiation-hardened electronics devices in space applications.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global radiation-hardened electronics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global radiation-hardened electronics market.

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the growth of the market in the region owing to the growth of end-user industries such as space and aerospace and defense, increasing investment by governments, and the presence of numerous vendors. Most vendors of space-based components are located in the US. The presence of numerous manufacturing companies and the need to reduce the complexity of production and supply chain will increase the demand for radiation-hardened electronics components in the region during the forecast period.

Radiation-hardened electronics market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing surveillance and reconnaissance are driving the market growth.

are driving the market growth. Satellites are used for specific applications, such as surveillance, reconnaissance, and navigation.

They provide continuous coverage and can be used for the early detection of intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

Moreover, they can carry out both strategic and tactical operations.

Many countries have developed military satellite networks or cooperated with technology partners to access technologies according to their requirements, with the advent of smart sensors and miniature satellites.

Development projects will create opportunities for command-and-control solutions to monitor these satellites.

These developments are expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Product launches a key in the market.

a key in the market. Prominent players are focusing on various growth strategies, such as new product launches, to broaden their landscapes and garner large market shares.

The market has both international and local players.

New product launch help companies strengthen their product offerings and enhance diversification.

Such factors will contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The limitations of radiation detection and monitoring instruments are impeding market growth.

are impeding market growth. There is insufficient equipment that can detect very low levels of radiation and differentiate between the different sources of radiation.

In addition, the limited supply of helium has compelled manufacturers to look for alternate materials.

Some radiation-hardened electronic devices release only small amounts of radiation.

Moreover, radiation detection instruments can register higher radiation values from natural radiation sources, which may lead to false alarms.

Such factors may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this radiation-hardened electronics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the radiation-hardened electronics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the radiation-hardened electronics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the radiation-hardened electronics market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of radiation-hardened electronics market vendors

Radiation-hardened Electronics Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 340.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Aitech, Amphenol Corp., Analog Devices Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Data Device Corp., Everspin Technologies Inc., Frontgrade Technologies, GSI Technology Inc., HEICO Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Mercury Systems Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Space Micro Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and TTM Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

