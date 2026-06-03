Radiotherapy Market worth $10.68 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Radiotherapy Market is projected to grow from about USD 7.98 billion in 2026 to USD 10.68 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Browse 304 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 320 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Radiotherapy Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Radiotherapy Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 7.98 billion

USD 7.98 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 10.68 billion

USD 10.68 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.0%

Radiotherapy Market Trends & Insights:

By offering, the systems segment accounted for the largest market share of 55.5% in 2025.

By technology, the external beam radiotherapy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

By application, the EBRT applications segment dominated the market with a share of 96.0% in 2025.

The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

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Due to high demand from various customers, industry participants have placed significant focus on manufacturing affordable radiotherapy equipment. The need for radiotherapy, particularly external beam radiation therapy (EBRT), is increasing in emerging markets. This growth can be attributed to improved reimbursement policies, higher per-capita healthcare spending, and growing demand for cost-effective cancer treatment. According to World Bank data, healthcare spending is projected to grow at an annual rate of 5–6% through 2030, driven by demand for advanced technologies such as linear accelerators, particle radiotherapy, and proton therapy for breast and other cancers. Furthermore, investments in the health sector in emerging nations such as Brazil, India, and South Africa are expected to grow by more than 7% annually.

The system segment is to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2024-2030.

Based on the system, software & services, over the forecast period of 2024-2030, the system segment is to register a significant growth rate. The radiotherapy product market is segmented into system and the software & services. The radiotherapy 'system' market includes system, consumables, probes, and applicators used to deliver radiotherapy through external beam radiation therapy and brachytherapy. The key factors encouraging the growth of system segment during the forecast period are the increased adoption of radiotherapy in emerging economies and the rising number of manufacturers offering advanced systems.

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The industrial manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of radiotherapy in 2024-2030.

Based on application, during the forecast period, the external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) segment is anticipated to dominate the radiotherapy market, holding the largest market share. The external beam radiotherapy segment commands a significant share due to the increasing research activities to study the application and rising demand for radiotherapy products across key markets (such as the US, Europe, China, India, and the Middle East).

Asia Pacific registered the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

In 2024, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market for radiotherapy during the forecast period. Asia Pacific comprises China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, and the rest of Asia Pacific. Factors such as increasing cancer prevalence, an aging demographic, and improving healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of this region. Government policy support, a rise in investment, and technological breakthroughs also help drive this expansion. Additionally, the growth of medical tourism in emerging economies such as India and the presence of prominent players are influencing higher demand for radiotherapy solutions. For instance, in August 2023, BEBIG Medical (Germany) allied with Shinva Medical Instrument (China) to further strengthen its position in the LINAC sector.

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Top Companies in Radiotherapy Market:

The Top Companies in Radiotherapy Market include Siemens Healthineers GmbH (Germany), Elekta (Sweden), Accuray Incorporated (US), IBA WORLDWIDE (Belgium), ViewRay Technologies, Inc (US), Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Hitachi High Tech Corporation (Japan), Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany) and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), among others.

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