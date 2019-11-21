RADIUS® Announces Bold New Sustainability Goals for 2020

KUTZTOWN, Pa., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RADIUS, a leading innovator in specialty toothbrushes, toothpastes and personal care products, announced the company's bold new sustainability mission. The comprehensive plan focuses on sustainability in terms of materials, production and life-cycle touchpoints. Through this focus and gradual changes to sourcing, design, and manufacturing, RADIUS continues to better their products and is close to meeting its goal of 100% recyclable products by 2020.

Saskia Foley, President and CEO of RADIUS says, "RADIUS has a new opportunity to be a leader in sustainably-focused brands. RADIUS has used plant-based plastics since 1982.

Our goal is to have the entire RADIUS portfolio bio-based and 100% biodegradable by the end of 2020. All packaging will be recycled and/or bio-based and biodegradable. As we shift our focus to bio-based plastics, landfill biodegradable plastics, and other cutting-edge innovations, there is an opportunity to show the world who we are and what we are about."

RADIUS believes that consumers' and the environment deserve better, which is why the company embraces Logical Sustainability – an engineering and innovation movement that keeps the product lifecycle in mind. Through this process, the RADIUS team looked at all aspects of the company's operations and came up their improved sustainability principle, which can be observed in their products.

By making their own toothbrushes at their energy-efficient Pennsylvania factory, RADIUS is able to control material inputs and ensure all RADIUS products contain pure and responsibly sourced materials. It is through this process, that RADIUS makes high-quality, longer lasting products; ultimately keeping hard to break down waste, organic or not, out of landfills.

Another vital part of the RADIUS sustainability mission is a focus on replaceable head technology. In 2005 the company began manufacturing The Source™ Brush with replaceable heads and handles made of eco-friendly bioplastics sourced from starch, hemp, maple wood, and coconut shells. And in October 2019, RADIUS launched replaceable heads made from plant-based plastic for their legacy design, The Big Brush™. Consumers should start seeing the Big Brush with Replaceable Head in stores by January 2020. Consumers can now keep the same toothbrush handle for a lifetime and only replace the toothbrush heads, keeping 90 out of every 100 toothbrushes out of landfills. RADIUS's ultimate goal is to use the material with the least CO2 footprint in both front and end of life, and the company's new product introductions and 2020 goals are a critical step in this direction.

About RADIUS

RADIUS, a modern oral care company inspired by nature and designed with purpose, is on a mission to create better smiles, better living and a better World. The company was founded by Kevin Foley, an architect who believes everyday objects should be designed to improve the human experience. Which is why in 1982, he set out on a bold mission, in a crowded landscape of false claims and absurd features, and chose a different path for RADIUS -- to create exceptional, more honest products.

Because of this, RADIUS combines ergonomic design, luxury materials and a holistic focus to engineer a toothbrush that better cleans your mouth, feels more comfortable in your hand, and treats the planet better.

Reinventing the toothbrush was just the beginning of the story. RADIUS now creates products for all members of your family, offering a full suite of toothpastes and gels, flosses and personal care accessories.

All decisions and actions in RADIUS are executed with intention. This focus can be observed in the company's passion towards their products and their behavior as a sustainable entity. In keeping with RADIUS' sustainability mission, all toothbrushes are designed and manufactured in the USA, examined at every point during their lifecycle - from prototyping and manufacturing to disposal – thereby lowering their carbon footprint. We are also proudly women-owned and operated and family-run.

For more information about RADIUS please visit www.madebyRADIUS.com.

