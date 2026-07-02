Radnostix Acquires Lucerno Dynamics Assets Expanding Radiopharma Medical Device Portfolio

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radnostix, Inc. (OTCQB: INIS) ("Radnostix" or the "Company"), a leader in radioisotope production and nuclear medicine solutions, today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of key assets from Lucerno Dynamics, LLC, including the LARA® System technology platform, ELLEXA® Explorer software and associated intellectual property.

The product line was originally developed to identify, improve dosimetry of, and reduce the frequency of extravasations of IV administered radiopharmaceuticals. Recently, the product line expanded to include a Real-Time Visualization feature. Clinicians can now stop extravasations as they happen before they become a serious concern in the theranostics administration.

The acquired portfolio of IP carries with it additional applications in uptake, dosimetry, quantification, and integration into auto-infusion drug delivery systems. This strategic acquisition enables Radnostix to develop the IP into new product offerings in radiopharmaceutical and nuclear medicine applications by developing practical delivery and monitoring solutions for both new and existing market participants.

"The Lucerno team have developed a broad group of intellectual property and we are proud to carry the baton from here and expand the world of applications for their IP. I'd like to thank the team at Lucerno for their trust in our team to execute and deliver long term viability for their IP," said Shahe Bagerdjian, CEO of Radnostix. "This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Radnostix's strategy to become a comprehensive solutions provider in the rapidly growing theranostics delivery & administration market. The LARA and ELLEXA technologies and IP will allow us to create innovative, user-friendly tools — drug uptake monitoring, dosimetry systems, and potentially pair with drug injection systems — that lower barriers to entry for clinics and improve safety and efficiency in radiopharmaceutical administration. We are excited to integrate these products and future capabilities into our growing device portfolio that better positions Radnostix as the go-to partner for RLT administration clinics."

"I am extremely thankful to the Lucerno team, a dedicated group of nuclear medicine leaders and advisers, and our investors for their extensive work to develop this amazing patient safety product, the Lara System. Lara adds just 1-2 minutes to the radiopharmaceutical administration procedure and patients love the assurance that Lara provides," said Ron Lattanze, CEO of Lucerno Dynamics. He added, "The Lara System and Ellexa software has been clinically proven in nearly 50,000 administrations in top centers across Australia, Singapore, Japan, Europe, and throughout the United States. We believe this product is a powerful tool to help improve patient safety in the rapidly growing and life-saving world of nuclear medicine and we look forward to supporting the Radnostix team to ensure every nuclear medicine patient experiences the confidence that comes from having the Lara System used during their radiopharmaceutical experience."

About Radnostix (formerly International Isotopes Inc.): Radnostix, Inc. (formerly International Isotopes Inc.) (INIS), established in 1995, with its headquarters in Idaho Falls, ID, USA, manufactures a wide range of radioisotope-focused products. Radnostix manufactures and supplies generic sodium iodide I-131 radio-pharmaceutical drug product for hyperthyroidism and thyroid cancer. Radnostix provides contract manufacturing of various drug products as well as radioisotope API supply for 3rd party theranostics clients. Radnostix manufactures and distributes a complete line of calibration and reference standards for nuclear pharmacies and SPECT/PET imaging systems as well as industrial calibration standards under its RadQual brand. For more information, visit www.radnostix.com.

Radnostix, Inc. (formerly International Isotopes Inc.) Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's current expected financial impact from the termination of the APA, the estimated value of the DUF6 Plant and related assets, statements with respect to the Company's future growth expectations. Information contained in such forward-looking statements is based on current expectations and is subject to change. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of Radnostix, Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Other factors, which could materially affect such forward-looking statements, can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Investors, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and Radnostix, Inc. and the Company undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Radnostix Contact:

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radnostix.com

SOURCE International Isotopes Inc.