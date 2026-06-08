Rael Brings K-Beauty's Most Advanced Skincare Ingredients to U.S. Shelves with Two New Hydrogel Masks at Ulta Beauty

The Fan-Favorite K-Wellness Brand Launches two new Clinical-Grade Hydrogel Masks; Cryo Cooling & Soothing Mask and a Antioxidant-Powered Mask Featuring Glutathione Brightening Mask, Cementing Its Position as a K-Beauty Category Leader

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rael, the leading K-beauty–inspired wellness and skincare brand, today announced the launch of two science-backed hydrogel masks now available at Ulta Beauty and on getrael.com: the Cryo Soothing Hydrogel Mask and the Glutathione + Vitamin C Brightening Hydrogel Mask. Both bring cutting-edge Korean skincare technology to U.S. consumers. Single masks are available on Ulta.com ($4.99 SRP), while 4-packs can be found on both Ulta.com and getrael.com ($18.99 SRP).

"Rael was built on the belief that K-beauty's most powerful innovations should be accessible to everyone. These two new hydrogel masks are a perfect example of that," said Yanghee Paik, CEO and Co-founder of Rael. "We're bringing Korea's most advanced skincare ingredients—cryo-inspired cooling and clinical brightening technology—and translating them into a hydrogel mask format that's instantly intuitive for U.S. consumers. No new routine, no guesswork, just next-level results in a format they already trust, at a price that removes any barrier to trying them."

While cryo cooling masks in the U.S. typically require a 2-step rubber mask process, Rael's Cryo Soothing Hydrogel Mask delivers the same cooling and de-puffing benefits in a single, familiar step. Designed with functionality and ease of use in mind, the mask features the same anti-slip grip material as the brand's Collagen + PDRN bestseller, allowing consumers to move freely while it works. Cross-linked hyaluronic acid, peptides, and mushroom extract calm, de-puff, and deeply hydrate, while a color-changing sheet transitions from white to transparent as all 37 grams of serum fully absorbs.

Similarly, where brightening treatments have traditionally come as serums or standard sheet masks, the Glutathione Brightening Hydrogel Mask delivers glutathione (a hero ingredient in Korean skincare) alongside vitamin C and tranexamic acid in one effortless hydrogel step, on the same anti-slip grip material. The sheet shifts from light yellow to transparent as its 34 grams of brightening essence absorbs. Together, the two new masks join Rael's Collagen + PDRN hydrogel mask and Rael's Blemish Recovery mask to complete their four-mask hydrogel line, a full platform spanning firming, cooling, brightening, and blemish care.

"Since founding Rael, we've always believed that women deserve better— better ingredients, better design, better science. That's what has kept us at the forefront of the K-Wellness movement, and we've proven it," said Yanghee Paik. "American consumers now know that when Rael brings an innovation to market—whether it's a hydrogel mask or a tampon—it's because we've done the work, and it's the best version of that product they're going to find."

The hydrogel launches arrive alongside another category-defining moment for Rael: the brand has officially introduced K-Wellness to the U.S. period care aisle with the first-ever Korean-made tampon in mass retail. The Rael Slim Applicator Tampon, featuring an organic cotton core and BPA-free slim applicator, is live now at Target (online and in 1,000 stores) and on Amazon. This isn't just another organic option; it's a design-led disruption of a category that has been largely stagnant for decades. Powered by South Korean engineering innovation, the rigid, narrow grip applicator solves a long-standing challenge with organic tampons — delivering easy, comfortable insertion without compromising absorbency. This launch signals the same high-tech, intentional lens that turned K-Beauty into a global phenomenon, now applied to period care.

Rael products are available across more than 50,000 retail doors globally, including Ulta Beauty, Target, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, and Amazon, and most recently, debuted in Olive Young's first U.S. locations in California, an extension of the brand's award-winning presence at Olive Young Korea.

About Rael

Founded in 2017 in Los Angeles by three Korean American women, Rael applies Korean dermatology and women's wellness standards to create a more holistic approach to personal care. The brand bridges what has traditionally been separated, skincare, body care, and period care, creating a connected wellness experience rooted in hormone-informed science. Rael products are sold in 20,000+ US retail locations, including Target, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and Amazon and 40,000+ including Korean retailers. Visit www.rael.com for more information.

SOURCE Rael