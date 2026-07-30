Ragan Names Better Together Agency Founder Catharine Montgomery An AI And Innovation Leader

Top Women in Marketing recognition follows the launch of TogetherAI and two years of research on bias in generative AI

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Together Agency announced today that Founder and CEO Catharine Montgomery has been named an honoree in the AI and Innovation Leaders category of Ragan's Top Women in Marketing Awards, Class of 2026.

The awards recognize women whose leadership, ideas and results have advanced their organizations and the marketing profession. The Class of 2026 includes leaders from brands, agencies and nonprofits.

Montgomery received the recognition after launching TogetherAI in March 2026. The private platform is built for small nonprofits, startups and advocacy groups.

TogetherAI grew from two years of research led by Montgomery on bias in generative AI. She plans to release the third annual study later this year. The platform uses each organization's approved messaging, data and reports to produce consistent communications in its voice. Staff can begin with a direct request instead of writing detailed prompts. Organizational data stays private, and each output is checked for bias related to race, gender, age, disability, income and geography. Because responses draw on the organization's own materials, teams spend less time correcting generic language or copy that is inconsistent with their brand. Clients report completing policy work 15% faster, leaving more time for strategy, creativity and relationships.

In 2026, Montgomery graduated with distinction from the Center for AI and Digital Policy's AI Policy Clinic. Her work included research, writing and policy analysis on the EU AI Act, the Council of Europe AI Treaty and UNESCO's Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence. She has also spoken about AI bias, governance and communications at Ragan's AI Horizons Conference with Google DeepMind, the Nonprofit Technology Conference and She Speaks CEO.

"This recognition reflects work across the Better Together Agency team and the clients who told us what they needed from AI. Their questions about privacy, bias and accuracy turned two years of research into a platform built for daily communications work," said Montgomery.

Montgomery will be recognized at Ragan's Top Women in Marketing Awards Luncheon on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the Yale Club in New York City. The luncheon will bring together marketing leaders, colleagues, clients, friends and family members.

"Being named to the Class of 2026 is a recognition of the leadership, judgment and results these women bring to marketing," said Brendan Gannon, director of marketing at Ragan Communications. "We are pleased to recognize Catharine Montgomery and look forward to celebrating her alongside the colleagues, loved ones and supporters who contributed to this achievement."

View the Class of 2026 and register for the awards luncheon.

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily

Ragan Communications has delivered news, training and intelligence for more than 60 years to internal and external communicators, human resources professionals and business leaders. Its daily news sites, PRDaily.com and Ragan.com, are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators each month. Ragan's Communications Leadership Council is a membership group for communications executives. Its conferences, webinars and workshops draw more than 5,000 communicators a year. Ragan Training offers more than 800 hours of professional development for communicators. Ragan also produces Communications Week each November. Ragan is headquartered in Chicago, with team members across the country and customers worldwide. Visit ragan.com.

About Better Together Agency

Better Together Agency is a Black woman-founded, AI-forward communications firm with offices in Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. Founded by Catharine Montgomery, Better Together Agency works with brands, nonprofits, advocacy groups, associations and companies focused on social change. Its services include communications strategy, media relations, crisis communications, community engagement, social media and AI support. The agency built TogetherAI, a private AI platform trained on each organization's content and built to check outputs for bias. Learn more at thebettertogetheragency.com.

Press Contact:

Krichelle Dabu

202-240-2709

https://thebettertogetheragency.com

SOURCE Better Together Agency