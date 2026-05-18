RAISE A GUINNESS, "THE WORLD'S CUP," TO SOCCER FANS EVERYWHERE THIS SUMMER

Rooted in generations of game day gatherings, Guinness has long been part of the way fans watch soccer around the world. From local pubs to living rooms, game day is about more than the final score. It's about the people beside you, the bartender who knows when the next round is coming, the friends you arrived with and the strangers who feel like teammates by the final whistle.

As soccer takes center stage across the U.S. this summer, Guinness, the Official Beer of the Premier League, is paying homage to an ad from the brand's history to celebrate a new generation of fans gathering over the game. First introduced during the summer of 1990 as "The world's cup… well in hand," the original ad marked Ireland's first appearance on the world stage and arrived on the cusp of soccer's next chapter. Two years later, the Premier League was born, taking the beautiful game deeper into pubs, homes and around the globe.

Today, more than three decades later, Guinness is still celebrating the moments that bring fans together — the pints, the pubs, the jerseys and the rituals that make watching the game feel bigger when shared. Because no matter who you support, how long you have followed the sport, or where you are watching from, there's always room for you with Guinness.

"Soccer is at its best when everyone feels part of it, and Guinness has always stood for that same spirit of togetherness," said Karissa Downer, Director of Guinness. "Whether you're an avid supporter or simply here for a good time, Guinness makes game day feel more welcoming, more connected and more memorable. With 'The world's cup,' we are celebrating the pubs, pints and bartenders who turn every match into a moment worth sharing. The beautiful game deserves a beautiful pint and a room full of fans to enjoy it with."

Guinness is bringing "The world's cup" to every corner of game day this summer.

Guinness x ART OF Collaboration : The Art of Football meets the art of the pour in the form of a limited-edition jersey (only available in North America) built for this moment, when soccer culture will be shared around the world. Available for purchase at https://art-of.com/ starting June 8 for $81.

: The Art of Football meets the art of the pour in the form of a limited-edition jersey (only available in North America) built for this moment, when soccer culture will be shared around the world. Available for purchase at https://art-of.com/ starting June 8 for $81. OOH & Social Series: Together, Guinness and Art of Football are spotlighting the stewards of game day: the bartenders and pub staff who make game days lovely, serving pints and creating a sense of connection that keeps fans coming back. Captured in their own spaces, donning the Art of Football jerseys and sharing their game day rituals, these individuals will be featured in content rolling out across out-of-home in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia and San Francisco and on social.

Together, Guinness and Art of Football are spotlighting the stewards of game day: the bartenders and pub staff who make game days lovely, serving pints and creating a sense of connection that keeps fans coming back. Captured in their own spaces, donning the Art of Football jerseys and sharing their game day rituals, these individuals will be featured in content rolling out across out-of-home in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia and San Francisco and on social. Limited-Edition Soccer Pack: Game days just got lovelier! Guinness Draught Stout is sporting a bold, new pack made for soccer's biggest summer with a design created by Sophia Yeshi, a Brooklyn-based illustrator and designer specializing in creating impactful visual stories that champion diversity. Featuring the iconic Guinness black and cream contrasted with bold touches of green and blue, the cans are now available in 4-packs and 8-packs nationwide for a limited time.

Guinness has a few surprises still to reveal. Because every fan deserves a better view of the action, Guinness will soon unveil a limited-edition innovation built for the beautiful game. Follow @GuinnessUS to stay up to date on the latest.

Whether you're watching from a packed pub, your own living room or anywhere else fans gather, Guinness is raising "The world's cup" to the shared rituals that make soccer special. Because the game may divide loyalties, but the pint brings everyone together. Please sip responsibly.

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About Guinness North America

Established in 1759 when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin, the Guinness brand has spent over two centuries dedicated to crafting exceptional beer, driving innovation, and operating sustainably and responsibly. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide, sold in over 150, and brought to local U.S. communities with Guinness Open Gate Brewery locations in Baltimore and Chicago. Rooted in heritage yet fit for the modern age, the brand continues to do what it does best: bring people together. Using the four main ingredients of water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness delivers unique flavor that is undeniably the world's most popular stout. More information can be found at www.guinness.com.

About ART OF

Founded in 2013, Art of is a fan-led creative studio dedicated to preserving the culture of sport through the lens of art. Through distinctive merchandise and storytelling, the brand captures the moments that define the fan experience, elevating them, big and small, through the medium of art. From early collaborations with global names like Nike, Adidas and Guinness to securing licenses across the Premier League, Championship and European leagues, Art of has grown into a global platform for football culture and creativity. More information can be found at https://art-of.com

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

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MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kelly Pepe, DIAGEO

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SOURCE GUINNESS