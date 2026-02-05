GUINNESS AND JOE MONTANA UNITE IN SAN FRANCISCO TO GIVE BACK AND RAISE A LEGENDARY PINT

Yesterday, Guinness and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana partnered with the SF-Marin Food Bank for a hands-on volunteer repack event, helping prepare hundreds of meals for neighbors across the Bay Area. The day of service highlighted the San Francisco chapter of the Guinness Gives Back program, the brand's national community impact platform, one built on showing up, pitching in, and supporting local partners where it matters most.

"Guinness Gives Back isn't about just supporting financially. It's about genuinely showing up, supporting and rolling up our sleeves to do the work alongside the communities that have long supported us," said Karissa Downer, Director of Guinness in the United States. "Joe embodies everything Guinness and this platform stand for: authenticity, goodness, and a genuine commitment to the community. Bringing this effort to the Bay Area, where his legacy was built, made this moment especially powerful."

The volunteer event also coincides with the release of Guinness Legends Lager, a highly limited-edition Pale Wheat Lager developed by the Guinness brewers in close collaboration with Montana. Drawing on a favorite memory from his playing career, a team trip to play in Germany in the early 1990s, Montana worked alongside the brewing team to bring that moment back to life through beer. It was in Germany that he first discovered wheat beers, sharing pints with teammates and realizing that some of life's most memorable moments happen when great people come together over a great pint. That feeling of connection, camaraderie, and simplicity became the creative spark for Legends Lager.

"I've worked with Guinness for a few years now, and we've done some great things together," said Joe Montana. "But this one feels different. This beer started with a memory—my first wheat beer in Germany, a game trip with teammates for a game we had out there, and realizing how often the best moments happen when you're together over a pint. Working with the brewers to bring that moment back to life was incredibly meaningful. Legends Lager is our way of sharing that feeling, and being able to pair it with giving back to the Bay Area community makes it even more special."

Together, Montana and the Guinness brewers translated that memory into a beer designed to be approachable and shareable: light, balanced, and easy-drinking at 4.3% ABV, the kind of beer meant to be shared with friends, just as it was first experienced decades ago. Guinness Legends Lager is available now in limited quantities in the San Francisco area (for a suggested retail price of $19.99), giving local fans a way to celebrate game day while supporting a good cause. The beer is also available at Guinness Open Gate Brewery locations in Chicago and Baltimore, while supplies last.

For every four-pack of Legends Lager made, Guinness will donate $5 to the SF-Marin Food Bank, up to $35,000, through the Guinness Gives Back initiative to support critical food security efforts across Northern California.

As fans raise a pint this weekend, Guinness encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly—and to remember that the most legendary moments are often the ones that bring people together for something bigger than the game.

About Guinness North America

Established in 1759 when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin, the Guinness brand has spent over two centuries dedicated to crafting exceptional beer, driving innovation, and operating sustainably and responsibly. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide, sold in over 150, and brought to local U.S. communities with Guinness Open Gate Brewery locations in Baltimore and Chicago. Rooted in heritage yet fit for the modern age, the brand continues to do what it does best: bring people together. Using the four main ingredients of water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness delivers unique flavor that is undeniably the world's most popular stout. More information can be found at www.guinness.com .

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank's mission is to end hunger in San Francisco and Marin counties. We envision a community free of the root causes of hunger, where everyone has access to nutritious food of their choosing and is uplifted by a network of support. Together with more than 300 community partners, we work to address hunger head-on through a coordinated network of neighborhood food pantries, CalFresh enrollment, home-delivered groceries, and policy and advocacy efforts. We work with our community to provide food for people facing hunger today while working to end the hunger of tomorrow. This fiscal year, we are serving 36,000 households per week. Nearly 70% of what we distribute is fresh fruits and vegetables. Visit sfmfoodbank.org to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kelly Pepe, DIAGEO

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE GUINNESS