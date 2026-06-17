Raising $100,000+ Biking for Autism Awareness, NY-Based Shipping Company Helps Give Young Adults with Autism Strong Opportunities for Successful Careers

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Logistics, a NYC-based freight forwarder and shipping company, announced this week it had raised over $100,000 for Spectrum Works, a New Jersey non-profit organization that provides job training, workforce development, and career opportunities to young adults with autism. The funds were raised through the 16th Annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism event, a landmark event in shipping and logistics that has been held annually over the past 16 years and has collectively raised over $700,000 for autism awareness, while helping place students into jobs with prominent American companies that include IKEA, Rent the Runway, Walgreens, Old Navy, Sesame Street Workshop, and American Dream.

Participants in the 16th Annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism pose for a photo during this year's bike event on June 13, 2026.

On Saturday, June 13th, dozens of participants that included logistics, shipping, and business professionals, their families, children, and friends biked from lower Manhattan to Brighton Beach in Brooklyn, and back to Manhattan after enjoying brunch. With the nearly 26-mile round trip, the bikers were part of a landmark effort within the logistics industry to amplify and support autism awareness and acceptance in the workplace.

Numerous companies including shipping giants Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Hapag-Lloyd, and CMA CGM, as well as companies such as printing company FM Expressions, non-profit Turkish Philanthropy Funds, logistics companies Gepax Group, Manuchar and Bergen Logistics, trucking company SunteckTTS, global air carrier Turkish Airlines, and resin producer Osterman, sponsored the event, helping raise the six-figure sum for autism awareness.

The annual bike tour event is the largest of its kind in the logistics industry – and MTS Logistics remains determined to cement the legacy of logistics positively affecting the lives of young autistic adults. When MTS Logistics President Sedat Saka first partnered with Spectrum Works years ago, MTS sought to bring the logistics industry onboard to help young adults with autism be trained and placed into jobs that could turn into successful careers that last a lifetime. Every student Spectrum Works has worked with to increase employment for autistic young adults means a life and family that is changed for the better.

MTS Logistics President Sedat Saka noted how the logistics industry was making major progress on autism awareness and employment with the annual event:

"For the past 16 years, MTS Logistics has spearheaded this incredible effort to grow autism awareness and ensure that young adults with autism. I always felt that the logistics industry was a great fit to promote autism acceptance in the workplace, and over a decade and half, MTS Logistics and the logistics industry have helped affect so many families by helping to support Spectrum Works and provide jobs to young autistic adults. We are all positively affected for the better when lives are changed for good. With the industry's biggest traits being attention to detail, reliability, focus, and consistency, autistic individuals are positioned for success in logistics. We are so proud of the more than $700,000 raised since the event's inception and look forward to continuing these efforts."

The real-world impact on young adults and their families was evident during the event, as bikers and participants listed intently to several young adults who have received Spectrum Works' training and support and have been placed into positions that include assembly line logistics, packaging, fulfillment, and more with some of America's largest companies.

Spectrum Works Founder and CEO Ann Marie Sullivan said:



"Thank you to MTS Logistics, for spearheading the effort to raise autism awareness and supporting Spectrum Works through this annual event. I want to thank all of our sponsors, bikers, volunteers, and supporters for making this year's event successful. Raising over $700,000 since MTS Logistics first started this event sixteen years ago is a huge achievement, and I've seen first-hand how the logistics industry is driving positive change for families of autistic individuals by supporting Spectrum Works and helping them start careers in a variety of industries. 1 in 31 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, but only around 15% of autistic adults are employed, so these employment opportunities make a huge impact."

MTS Logistics had some fun surprises for participants, too, with two round-trip Turkish Airlines tickets to anywhere the airline flies, as well as four spa treatments and other surprises raffled off for lucky participants. With a healthy brunch, free bike rental and jersey, and beautiful weather, it was a perfect day to make positive change.

About MTS Logistics, Inc.

MTS Logistics, Inc. is a New York-based international freight forwarder in business for over 26 years, providing fast and reliable logistics services to companies of all sizes around the world. MTS is a leader in bringing cutting-edge technology to the logistics industry with its innovative all-in-one shipping software. The company has spearheaded several Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives within the shipping industry, including an annual bike tour event where it raises money for autism awareness and workforce training.

About Spectrum Works:

Spectrum Works is a (501)(c)(3) designated non-profit organization located in Secaucus, New Jersey dedicated to providing job training and employment opportunities for autistic high school students and other young adults on the spectrum. It was founded by Ann Marie Sullivan, an entrepreneur with two decades of experience in building and managing start-up organizations, to address a critical disconnect between an 85% unemployment rate for autistic individuals and their value to the workforce as employees with inherent skills and abilities. In 2013, she partnered with Robert Butters, founder of Green Distribution and FM Expressions, to make the Spectrum Works vision a reality.

Contact: Gerard Boucher, MTS Logistics, Inc., [email protected]

SOURCE MTS Logistics