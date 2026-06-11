Rakuten Card Linked Offer Network Powers In-Store Offers for Simon+® Rewards Program

Integration gives retailers new measurable ways to drive in-store engagement and sales across millions of Simon shoppers nationwide

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Card Linked Offer Network (RCLON) announced a collaboration with Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, to power in-store card-linked offers within the Simon+® rewards program, giving retailers and brands new ways to engage shoppers and measure the impact of marketing across Simon's nationwide portfolio of iconic shopping destinations.

Rakuten Card Linked Offer Network x Simon+

"Simon+ was designed to deepen engagement with our shoppers while helping retailers and restauranteurs attract valuable new customers and grow frequency with existing customers," said Aaron Glick, VP of Loyalty and Omnichannel Marketing at Simon. "Rakuten Card Linked Offer Network stood out as a leader in card-linked offers that could deliver an in-store experience at scale. This program gives us a more effective way to deliver relevant rewards to our members and gives our retailers an opportunity to drive store visits and sales."

Through the collaboration, RCLON will power card-linked offers that allow Simon+ members to activate targeted rewards and automatically earn cash back when they shop with a linked payment card at participating retailers at Simon.

The program represents one of the first large-scale in-store implementations of card-linked offers within a major retail environment. While most card-linked offer programs have historically been e-commerce-first, this integration brings the model directly into physical retail, enabling brands to influence purchase decisions at the point of sale while maintaining full visibility into performance.

Participating retailers include leading national and specialty retailers which are leveraging card-linked offers as a way to drive store visits and purchases among Simon+ members.

Simon's 220+ shopping destinations nationwide collectively generate millions of shopper visits each year, giving retailers access to a large audience of high-intent shoppers already visiting Simon properties.

"Physical retail remains one of the most powerful environments for influencing purchase decisions, but it's been historically difficult for marketers to measure the direct impact of campaigns," said Christine Maitland, General Manager at Rakuten Card Linked Offer Network. "RCLON was built to help brands bridge that gap. By integrating with the Simon+, we're extending our card-linked offer capabilities into the in-store environment at scale, giving retailers a seamless way to reach shoppers while tying marketing directly to verified transactions."

RCLON's card-linked offer technology enables retailers and brands to deliver personalized incentives tied to a shopper's payment card, eliminating the need for coupons or promo codes. The approach allows marketers to activate offers digitally while measuring results through real purchase data, helping retailers understand which campaigns drive incremental traffic and sales. Participating retailers enabling RCLON's technology experience up to 30 percent higher ROAS, 2x higher spend in total AOV (average order value), and enabled more immediate purchase behavior, with transactions occurring in less than half the typical time.

For more information about Rakuten Card Linked Offers, visit cardlinkedoffers.rakuten.com or contact us HERE.

About Rakuten Card Linked Offer Network

Founded in 2017, Rakuten Card Linked Offer Network (RCLON) is a next-generation CLO platform connecting over 200 million high-intent shoppers across a diverse network of publishers. Our secure, scalable CLO platform empowers financial institutions, merchants & advertisers, and publishers to drive engagement, loyalty, and revenue—all without compromising control or compliance. For more information, visit cardlinkedoffers.rakuten.com

Media Contact:

Carol Lee

Rakuten International

[email protected]

SOURCE Rakuten Card Linked Offer Network