Ramp 'n' Rize Fitness Studio To Launch Fall 2018 In Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville Neighborhood

Ramp 'n' Rize will be the only studio that features group classes on the state of the art fitness equipment, the TransformerPro and Power Tower, under one roof. Ramp 'n' Rize will offer two distinct programs tailored to the fitness-focused and those looking to incorporate high intensity, results-driven workouts into busy schedules. Classes include the RAMPED40, a 40 minute revolutionary workout that effectively combines strength, endurance, core, cardio, balance and flexibility with every move, featuring the TransformerPro, and the RIZE30, a 30 minute class that features the Power Tower, a low-impact machine that tones the entire body including the legs, butt, core, arms, back and shoulders, while torching calories.

The studio plans to offer classes and personal training sessions lead by veteran personal trainer Joy Johnson. Johnson turned her passion for fitness into a career as a Lagree master trainer and celebrity personal trainer, catering to some of Hollywood A-list celebrities, NFL players, and MBL players. Accruing over 20,000 hours of personal training experience, Johnson's unique approach to training can be attributed to education, experience and desire to motivate. Her dynamic and effective training programs have made her one of the most sought-after experts in her field.

"Pittsburgh is a hub of technology with self-driving cars, apps for everything and personalized shopping experiences so it's a fitting place to introduce this life-changing fitness technique," stated Alba Tull. "Our new studio will showcase fitness technology that yields a maximum workout in minimal time while fitting in seamlessly with our busy lives."

Ramp 'n' Rize is slated to open in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville Neighborhood in Fall 2018. Lawrenceville will house the flagship location with additional sites planned to open in the next two years.

ABOUT RAMP 'N' RIZE CLASSES:

RAMPED40 is a revolutionary workout that effectively combines strength, endurance, core, cardio, balance and flexibility with every move. Ramp 'n' Rize features the TransformerPro integrated with cutting edge "Ramped" technology that mechanically lifts the machine to different incline levels. The "Ramp" allows for increased resistance and maximum exertion. A 40 minute session burns fat, builds lean muscle and ignites metabolism with the guidance of experienced and inspiring instructors.

RIZE30 – RIZE TO NEW HEIGHTS features the Power Tower, a low-impact machine that tones the entire body including the legs, butt, core, arms, back and shoulders, while torching calories. These concentrated 30 minutes are accompanied by pulsating music and group camaraderie under the Rize signature ceiling.

