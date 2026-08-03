RANCHERS, FARMERS, AND NUTRITIONISTS JOIN TO FOCUS ON IMPORTANCE OF SCHOOL LUNCH PROGRAM TO STUDENT SUCCESS AT CAPITOL EVENT

Event will Highlight Impact of California-Grown Meals on Scholastic Achievement and California's Economy

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranchers, dairy farmers, and school nutritionists will be at the California State Capitol on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to promote the value of healthy school meals and sustainable agriculture with state lawmakers

The California Cattle Council, California Beef Council and the Dairy Council of California will join with the California School Nutrition Association and the California Department of Food & Agriculture to focus on the vital role of the state's beef and dairy producers to local school meal programs and the resulting impact on nutrition, student success, and community resilience.

The event, titled "Fueling the Future: Nutrition, Sustainability and Student Success," will take place at the California Secretary of State's first floor multi-purpose Room and Courtyard located at 1500 Eleventh Street, Sacramento, opposite the "swing space" building. A free lunch will be available to the first 200 lawmakers and staff.

At the event, lawmakers and staff will be able to:

Sample school meal menu items featuring California dairy and beef;

Meet farmers, ranchers, and school nutrition professionals behind those meals;

Explore nutrition education resources and sustainability efforts; and

Learn how agriculture supports student health, academic achievement, and lifelong well-being.

The open house-style event also will feature educational booths from the sponsoring groups along with other California farmers, ranchers and agriculture partners. Nutritionists and state officials also will be on hand.

"California-grown school meals from the state's ranchers and dairy farmers are critical to student success," says Justin Oldfield, Executive Director of the California Cattle Council. "This is an opportunity for Capitol staff and legislators to join school nutritionists and state officials to better understand the value of how local, sustainable beef and dairy are part of a delicious and nutrition-packed school lunch."

SOURCE California Cattle Council