Rancho Milagro Recovery Joins Humana as an In-Network Provider of Behavioral Health for Drug and Alcohol Detox and Residential Treatment

TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of January 1, 2020, Rancho Milagro Recovery is proud to announce it has recently joined the Humana Behavioral Health network, approved for substance abuse treatment as an In-Network provider to help people with drug and alcohol addiction.

Rancho Milagro Recovery Drug and Alcohol Addiction Detox and Residential Treatment Center

With this partnership, Humana members and their families will be able to seek treatment for drug and alcohol addiction at Rancho Milagro Recovery's Temecula or Winchester locations. Rancho Milagro Recovery provides a safe and peaceful environment allowing patients to recover from addiction to heroin, meth, opiates, alcohol, etc. Rancho Milagro Recovery is also approved for Medication Assisted Treatment by the California Department of Health Care Services and is also accredited by the Joint Commission.

Located on 20 acres in the hills of Temecula, Rancho Milagro Recovery provides exclusive treatment in one of the most picturesque locations in Southern California. Their well-appointed, upscale residential treatment facility is designed especially for people who desire privacy, exclusivity, and the very best alcohol and drug addiction treatment available. In addition to the treatment process, Rancho Milagro also incorporates their rescue animals of horses, cows, pigs, dogs, and emu into the healing process.

Rancho Milagro Recovery offers a full Detox and Residential Treatment Center (RTC) program. The average length of stay is usually 30 to 60 days. The facility is a well-appointed Spanish California-style Ranch located far from the hustle and bustle of city life and surrounded by beautiful hiking trails.

"This new partnership with Humana will mark our second in network partnership after Cigna and we could not be more proud to join," says Judee Tompkins, Co-Founder of Rancho Milagro Recovery. "This furthers our goal of becoming a full spectrum treatment center that will accept any and all insurance in the coming future."

For more information about Rancho Milagro Recovery, please visit http://www.ranchomilagrorecovery.com.

