Randstad USA and AMN partnership disrupts healthcare provider talent acquisition market, according to Everest Group

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To address ongoing talent scarcity across both clinical and non-clinical roles and create a more sustainable model for the delivery of health services, life sciences and healthcare human capital leaders are increasingly seeking out total talent solutions, according to a new report released by leading management consulting firm Everest Group. The report examines how an integrated approach to talent, such as the partnership between Randstad US A and AMN Healthcare , is helping to reduce costs, offer better access to talent across both permanent and contingent workforces, and provide additional benefits like services procurement and site management.

"The healthcare industry has seen many changes in the last year, ushering in a new era of innovation. However, concerns about talent shortages have only been heightened during the pandemic and are now shared with healthcare-allied industries, including life sciences and pharmaceuticals," said Scott Bishop, senior vice president of Integrated Talent Management for Randstad. "With this in mind, our partnership with AMN is now expanding outside of healthcare and is moving beyond staffing and recruiting to offer healthcare systems end-to-end talent solutions."

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the financial pressure on healthcare providers, with initial claim denial losses amounting to nearly $250 billion. And while funding allocated through the CARES Act has provided financial relief, COVID-19 continues to impact margins. As a result, many organizations are exploring mergers and acquisitions in order to avoid closures. With these ongoing concerns, healthcare providers are increasingly looking for external partners to help them navigate these challenges, especially when it comes to addressing the rapid hiring demand for both clinical and non-clinical roles. These partnerships are especially critical given that the Everest Group report found that healthcare systems will need to allocate over 50 percent of their budgets to labor and resources.

Everest Group predicts the Randstad USA and AMN Healthcare partnership is already beginning to create an impact on the U.S. healthcare provider market and is poised to offer solutions beyond talent acquisition. The partnership is also beginning to disrupt the competitive landscape, with many other managed services providers (MSPs) and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) providers exploring partnership agreements with healthcare-focused providers. Moving forward in 2021, the partnership is focused on client expansion, service and offerings expansion, enhancing the technology infrastructure, and delivering data-driven insights.

Download the full Everest Group report to learn how Integrated Talent Solutions from AMN and Randstad USA is a "game changer" for healthcare talent acquisition.

