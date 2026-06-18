Rapoo Unveils Prime Day Deals: Save 20% on Productivity and Gaming Essentials

From award-winning ergonomic mice to high-performance gaming mice, Rapoo's Prime Day offers help users upgrade their setups for less.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapoo, a global leader in wireless peripherals and gaming accessories, today announced its Amazon Prime Day 2026 deals, offering savings of up to 20% on some of its most popular productivity and gaming products from June 23 through June 26.

Whether for multi-device productivity, streamlined desk setup, or competitive gaming performance, users can take advantage of limited-time discounts on Rapoo's best-selling wireless mice, keyboard-and-mouse combos, and gaming gear.

Prime Day Deals

Rapoo MT760 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse

Regular Price: $49.99 - Prime Day Price: $39.99

Winner of the Red Dot Design Award 2023, the MT760 is perfect for workspace updates. Featuring all-day ergonomic comfort, multi-device connectivity (compatible with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and Android), 11 programmable buttons, and up to 160 hours of battery life, making it a versatile productivity tool for hybrid workers and multitaskers.

Rapoo 9010M Multi-Mode Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo

Regular Price: $24.99 - Prime Day Price: $19.99

Features a compact 78-key layout with a 3.9mm ultra-slim aluminum alloy lightweight design, making it ideal for commuting, travel, and portable work setups.

Rapoo 9360M Multi-Mode Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo

Regular Price: $29.99 - Prime Day Price: $23.99

Features a 99-key layout with a dedicated numeric keypad and the same 3.9mm ultra-slim aluminum alloy design, built for full-size desk productivity and office workflows.

Rapoo VT2 & VT7 Dual-mode 8K Wireless Gaming Mice

Regular Price: $39.99 - Prime Day Price: $31.99

Designed for competitive gamers, the VT2 and VT7 feature ultra-lightweight design, 8k polling rate, up to 750 hours of battery life, 10 programmable buttons. Powered by Rapoo's V+ Wireless 2.0 technology and offering click latency as low as 0.155ms, they deliver the speed, precision, and long-lasting reliability demanded by players.

About Rapoo

Founded in 2002, Rapoo is a global wireless peripheral brand focused on gaming and productivity accessories, including wireless mice, keyboards, and multi-device office solutions. The company operates in more than 80 countries worldwide and has received multiple international design awards, including Red Dot and iF Design Awards. Rapoo continues to expand its wireless technology portfolio across both gaming and productivity categories.

CONTACT: Katrina Peng, [email protected]

SOURCE Rapoo