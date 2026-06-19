Rapta Establishes Florida Regional Headquarters in Orlando to Support Mission-Critical Manufacturing

New Orlando location strengthens Rapta's ability to serve aerospace, defense, space, and advanced manufacturing customers across a critical U.S. innovation corridor.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapta®, a point-of-build Manufacturing Intelligence company that transforms expert-dependent manual work into repeatable, measurable, source-of-build evidence and governed outcomes at scale, today announced the establishment of its Florida Regional Headquarters in Orlando. The new location expands Rapta's ability to support aerospace, defense, space, and advanced manufacturing customers across Florida and the broader Eastern United States as manufacturers work to accelerate production ramp-rates, expand capacity, and strengthen workforce performance.

Rapta closes the execution gap between engineering intent and manufacturing outcomes by digitizing and standardizing the human decisions that determine quality, readiness, compliance, and production performance. The platform continuously guides workers through assembly and inspection processes; verifies configuration, sequence, torque, and quality requirements; detects defects at the source of build; captures trusted evidence for qualification and audit requirements; and standardizes expert workforce performance through real-time operational guidance.

"Manufacturers today face increasing pressure to expand capacity, accelerate ramp-rates, onboard new workers faster, and maintain quality as products become more complex," said Aaron Brown, CEO of Rapta. "The organizations that succeed generate no defects, pass no defects and standardize expert performance, preserve critical operational knowledge, and scale readiness without sacrificing quality or operational control."

By instrumenting execution directly at the point of work, Rapta helps manufacturers connect engineering intent to qualified production while generating trusted evidence for quality, certification, audit, and operational readiness. Manufacturers gain real-time visibility, reduced variability, stronger traceability, and faster operational decision-making. The platform can be deployed in days—not months—within existing production environments, enabling customers to improve execution without disrupting existing factory systems and workflows.

Orlando provides direct access to Florida's aerospace, defense, space, and advanced manufacturing ecosystem, including major defense contractors, engineering talent, universities, and government partners.

From its Orlando headquarters, Rapta will continue supporting customers across aerospace, defense, space, and electronics manufacturing sectors while deepening collaboration with industry, government, university, and workforce development partners throughout Florida.

"Our mission is to reduce the barriers to trusted, scalable manufacturing," Brown added. "The Orlando expansion strengthens our ability to help customers build workforce capability, improve production readiness, and scale manufacturing operations with confidence."

About Rapta

Rapta helps aerospace, defense, space, electronics, advanced manufacturing, and sustainment organizations improve production readiness, quality, traceability, and workforce performance. Its Manufacturing Intelligence Platform delivers real-time guidance, verification, and operational decision support where work happens, helping manufacturers accelerate ramp-rates, expand capacity, standardize expert workforce performance, and generate trusted evidence for qualification, certification, and audit requirements. Rapta deploys on-premises within the customer's existing network, keeping production data on the customer's infrastructure.

Mission: Systematically reduce the barriers to trusted, scalable manufacturing.

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For more information, visit www.rapta.ai or contact [email protected]

Rapta® is a registered trademark of Rapta, Inc.

SOURCE Rapta